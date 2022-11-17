Where to buy Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD “Grey Animal Print” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Pharrell Williams and Adidas’ partnership is only growing year after year with the sneakers and colorways of its popular silhouettes. The beloved duo recently unveiled the “Grey Animal Print” colorway of their Hu NMD shoe, which is wrapped up in subtle, winter-appropriate hues.

The upcoming “Grey Animal Print” rendition of Pharrell Williams’ Adidas Hu NMD silhouette is slated to hit the shelves on December 1, 2022. This muted tone shoes will cost you $220 for each pair. Fans can easily purchase these sneakers from Adidas' online and offline outlets and a couple of its associated retail chains.

Pharrell Williams’ Adidas Hu NMD shoes received a grayscale makeup with animal prints all over

Take a closer look at the upcoming Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD Grey Animal Print shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rapper, musician, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and many more positions have been used to define Pharrell Williams professionally. However, no many sneakerheads are aware that the singer also happens to be a sneaker designer.

The N.E.R.D frontman is a multifaceted artist with many skills at his disposal. Besides having 10 Grammy Awards under his belt, William has a history of excellence in the fashion industry thanks to his two streetwear brands, Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream, which he founded with NIGO.

His brilliance seems to have no bounds, and his adaptability is the key to his ability to compete at the pinnacle of any profession he chooses. Finally, in 2014, the Happy singer stepped into a long-term partnership with the German activewear company Adidas.

The Human Race NMD, also known as Hu NMD, was introduced in July 2016 and quickly gained recognition for Adidas. Its success continues to reverberate across lifestyles. From that first sneaker, Pharrell and Adidas' collaboration grew stronger.

Although the duo later introduced many other collaborative silhouettes, they never sidelined their superstar Hu NMD shoe. They have presented various new colorways ever since its inception. In 2022, the sneaker community had already embraced an orange leopard print and blue animal print shoes, and the grayscale makeup of a similar animal print is now getting ready for release next month.

The upper and midsole are composed of Primeknit and Boost, respectively. However, both materials have forgone the eye-catching gold and blue hues they previously wore. Instead, the tried-and-true combination of elements prefers a range of gray tones with a darker upper. While partially black in color, the embroidered animal print patterns on the top half provide an excellent contrast to Williams' most recent Adidas endeavor.

Light gray accents appear on the laces, inner lining, semi-translucent profile guards, and TPU plugs, giving the sneakers a more subdued appearance. The trefoil emblem at the back, which might have glow-in-the-dark properties, is animated by a single hit of luminous green.

Keep an eye out for the next Pharrell Williams x Adidas Hu NMD “Grey Animal Print” shoes that will arrive on December 1. Sneakerheads looking forward to getting their hands on these pairs must sign up on Adidas' official web page for quick updates on the same.

