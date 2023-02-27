Reebok The Blast “Black White” shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

American shoe and activewear company Reebok recently unveiled its all-new The Blast basketball shoes. The latest sneakers come in a Core Black/Footwear White/Vector Red color scheme featuring an asymmetrical design.

The release of the next pair of The Blast basketball sneakers is set for March 3, 2023, at 5:00 AM GMT. These trendy high-tops are sold by Reebok and other retailers both online and offline.

Each pair of these sneakers cost $150.

Reebok The Blast “Black White” basketball sneakers are detailed with red accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming The Blast basketball sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Pump, which Dee Brown famously wore in the Slam Dunk Contest, and Allen Iverson's own line of sneakers were among the brand's legendary 1990s and early 2000s basketball footwear.

The Blast, which debuted as part of the Mobius series and comprises models such as Shaqnosis and Kamikaze, is another design that has a special place in the hearts of many people from this era due to its nostalgic appeal.

In 2023, the model will make its first appearance since the 2010s in its original "Black White" coloring. The origins of the popular silhouette are described on the official website of the shoe company as:

“The Blast came into the league during the '96 season and has been a legend ever since. It's got big game with a mix of tonal and accented vector branding and asymmetrical design. The Mobius aesthetic is for superfans who remember their bold look on the courts. It's both smooth and disruptive—and turns status quo into status wow.”

It further continues:

“Using design cues from the 1996 Mobius collection, these Reebok shoes bring a modern approach to a blast from the past. They have an asymmetrical look created by the contrast of positive and negative light, making your left shoe look different from your right. Lace them up and show everyone you have that OG hoops DNA.”

The silhouette adopts a multi-material as well as multi-paneled design and is covered in mesh, leather, and suede in a two-tone black-and-white color scheme. The entirety of the lateral toe box is finished in white leather, although the pieces are covered in black suede.

Many Reebok symbols are engraved on the lower three layers of the lateral side, and claw-like black leather panels loop around the mesh and leather sections of the midfoot and heel.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Reebok.com)

The tongue and lace set are given a two-tone black and white treatment, with red highlights drawn from the Reebok Vector symbol.

The palette on the model's medial side is inverted from the lateral side, with black replacing white sections and vice versa. The black, white, and red rubber outer sole unit and midsole, round out the design.

Set a reminder for the upcoming The Blast basketball sneakers, which are expected to be released on March 3. Those who are eagerly awaiting the sneaker's release on March 3 can register on Reebok's official website to receive timely updates.

Poll : 0 votes