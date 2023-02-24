Danielle Guizio x Reebok Club C Cleated sneaker lineup: Release date, price, and more details explored 

For the collaboration launch of their latest Reebok Club C capsule collection, the American athletic behemoth has teamed up with Danielle Guizio once again. The newest collection will include footwear created in a collaboration between Guizio and Reebok Club C.

The next release comes after the Club C 85 partnership between Reebok and Danielle Guizio, which debuted in June 2021. It was reissued in November 2022 due to great demand.

The upcoming Danielle Guizio x Reebok Club C Cleated boot collection will offer two new variants. The new variants will be available on February 25, 2023, at 12 pm EST via danielleguiziony.com.

Following this, the wider launch is scheduled for March 3, 2023, at the online locations of Reebok. These sneakers are made in women’s sizes, each pair of which will be sold for $160.

Danielle Guizio x Reebok Club C Cleated lineup will offer two fresh colorways

Take a closer look at the Harmony Green colorway (Image via Reebok)

Danielle Guizio, a designer based in New York, started her own womenswear brand in 2014. The designer is most motivated by the desire to empower the wearer and to glorify the feminine form by pushing limits, and embodying the spirit of subversive sensuality and assertiveness.

She uses symmetrical detailing, deliberate cutouts, ruching details, and unique hardware empower woven knits, tailored suiting, and distinctive corsets in her designs. The self-taught designer draws inspiration for her womenswear designs from diverse New York subcultures.

The classic hiking footwear and the aspirational notion of achieving your personal peak served as inspiration for the Reebok and Danielle Guizio design teams.

With a sockliner that depicts the path to self-actualization, this Club C Cleated is designed to motivate the wearer to overcome whatever obstacles they encounter.

The collab’s design inspiration is stated on the shoe label’s website as,

“The teams at Reebok and Danielle Guizio drew inspiration from the traditional hiking boot and the aspirational idea of reaching your personal peak. This Club C Cleated is meant to inspire the wearer to climb any hurdles they face, featuring a sock liner showing the route to a common destination for us all, self-actualization.”

Here's a detailed view of the Brown variant (Image via Reebok)

Even on the roughest terrain, the Guizio x Reebok Club C Cleated offers outstanding support and comfort thanks to its rugged design and cutting-edge technology. The collaborative style will be prepared in two colorways, Brush Brown and Harmony Green.

To assist you in walking easily across difficult terrains, each is fortified with robust black mudguards, co-branded tongue tags, metal D-rings, colorful laces, and substantial outer sole unit components.

These new boots will be offered in women's sizing options (Image via Instagram/@guizioo)

The designer also expressed her excitement about reuniting with the shoe company. She said that she wanted the new design to be a "continuation of the story developed with our past model and relate back to human nature and self-reflection."

She added that since the previous collection told a story of grounding oneself, it was only natural for the new shoe's meaning to help wearers climb high. Danielle noted that the shoe's intention is to tell wearers to set high goals, knowing that they can "very well achieve them.”

Mark your calendars for the new Danielle Guizio x Reebok Club C Cleated boot collection that will be purchasable from February 25, 2023.

