Where to buy Reebok x Nicole McLaughlin Club C sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Bolton, United Kingdom-based sportswear label Reebok is collaborating with their former designer and her eponymous label, Nicole McLaughlin, to launch a new makeover of the Club C Geo Mid sneakers. The dynamic duo has reimagined the silhouette by applying archival designs using modern materials.

On November 28, 2022, the Bolton-based label announced their collaboration with the designer to unveil the women's exclusive silhouette via an official press release.

The press release further revealed that the shoe will launch in limited quantities on December 5, 2022, on StockX's 'DropX' platform for a pre-release. The shoe will receive a wider global release on December 9, 2022, via Reebok's official e-commerce site and select retailers.

The upcoming Reebok x Nicole McLaughlin Club C Geo sneakers feature reflective strips

Upcoming Reebok x Nicole McLaughlin Club C Geo sneakers pre-releasing in women's exclusive sizes releasing via StockX's platform (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Club C Geo Mid was launched earlier this year as a mid-cut version of the popular Club C Double Geo silhouette, which was launched back in 2021. Designer Nicole McLaughlin has always had a passion for upcycling things, and she turned this hobby into a career in 2018.

She worked with the Bolton-based label in 2016 and left for her personal label in 2018. Speaking about the upcoming collaborative project in an official press release, Nicole McLaughlin said,

“I dug into my knowledge of the Reebok archive and drew inspiration for these shoes from the 1996 Reebok Etna Mid. The idea was to take design cues from a forgotten model, apply them to a new silhouette, and upgrade it with modern materials and details such as ripstop nylon and reflective binding."

She further spoke about how grateful she is for this opportunity and why it is important for her,

“I am so honored to be welcomed back by Reebok as a collaborator and become a part of the brand’s history. It is so rare for women to get recognition and collaborations in this space, and I feel lucky to have received that from a brand that has been a part of my life for almost a decade.”

The collaborative shoe's upper is constructed out of gridded white nylon material, which defines the elements of the shoes. The shoes also feature a small mesh pocket below the collars which is lined with "Nicole Mclaughlin" lettering. The pockets are inspired by hiking backpacks and the pockets found on them.

The pockets around the lateral, medial, and heels are added for storage. Nicole McLaughlin spoke about the shoe's aesthetic.

“I love the outdoors, hiking, and the trail, so I wanted to bring that into this project.”

These details pay homage to McLaughlin's desire to create functional pieces. Another prominent feature is the tongues featuring a "lace garage" to tuck away shoelaces and reflective strip wrap around the black leather panels. One can purchase the shoes with rugged outsoles at DropX's site on December 5, 2022.

The proceeds from the DropX silhouette release will benefit Sky High Farm. Later, the shoe will be released via Reebok's official e-commerce site and select retailers on December 9, 2022, at a retail price of $160. The shoes will be released exclusively in women's sizes.

