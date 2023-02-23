Reebok "Extras" sneaker collection: Price, release date, and more explored

Reebok, the Boston-based sportswear giant, has announced the launch of a new footwear collection called Extras. The collection features two sneaker models, the Classic Leather Platform and Cluc C Platform, and was released on Reebok's official e-commerce site and select retailers on February 21, 2023. The announcement was made through an official press release.

Reebok's latest inline collection features two of their most famous classic sneaker models. The collection was designed for sneakerheads with a strong affinity for street style.

The latest offering blends style with attitude, and the official press release introduces the collection as follows:

"The Reebok ‘Extras’ collection was designed for those who approach their style with attitude and make an entrance when they walk into every room. The line includes two new women’s classics silhouettes – the Club C Extra and Classic Leather SP Extra – with the most lightweight platform soles."

Both sneakers were designed to be highly wearable for everyday use and ultra-comfortable. They draw inspiration and design elements from the original models while incorporating modern enhancements that take the shoe to the next level.

The first shoe on the list is Club C Extra, which is an evolution and features the highest sole attached to the Club C. The official site introduces the pair as follows:

"Being extra is a good thing. These women's Club C Extra shoes prove it. An exaggerated platform midsole with a geometric design gives you an amplified look. Don't miss the outsole which has a 3D tennis racket effect. Subtle hits of iconic color on the leather upper seal the deal."

The sneakers were released exclusively in women's sizes on February 21, 2023, through the official e-commerce site for a retail price of $90. The shoe's upper features multiple overlays with a high design that adds to its exaggerated look.

The second shoe in the Extras collection is the Classic Leather SP "Extra" sneaker. This updated version of the classic leather sneaker features a 3D sculpted midsole and rubber rippled outsole, which increases its height. The shoe was also released on February 21, 2023, on Reebok's official e-commerce site and select retailers. The official site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Take a classic up a notch. These women's Reebok shoes have a platform-style midsole for a little height boost. A carefully threaded upper gives them a structured look. The ripple outsole channels your fierce attitude."

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of traditional leather material. The sneakers come in Ftwr White/Lgh Solid Grey/Lucid Lilac colorways, with a leather upper that exudes an effortless and chic vibe.

The Classic Leather SP "Extra" sneaker model can be availed via the official Reebok Website, starting February 21, 2023, for a retail price of $90. Both of these sneaker models will be launched in additional colorways later in the year.

