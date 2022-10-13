Where to buy Reebok BB 4000 II sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

The Bolton-based global sportswear label Reebok is bringing back its transcendent lifestyle sneaker BB 4000 II, which is inspired by the label's 1980's "BB" basketball footwear line. The BB 4000 II silhouette evolves the 80's basketball archival line through its court-style look.

The sneakers are heritage-inspired and made out of leather material for the hoops. The BB 4000 II sneakers will be available for $90 on Reebok's official e-commerce site, Extra Butter in the United States, Courir in Europe, and other select retailers beginning October 28, 2022.

More about the upcoming Reebok BB 4000 II sneakers inspired by the 80's BB footwear line in green, red, and orange colorways

Before introducing the upcoming silhouette, the sportswear giant released history of the BB sneakers line which led to the renewal for the 2022 model. Following the enormous success of the aerobics and tennis silhouette releases in 1986, the global sportswear behemoth launched the "BB" footwear series.

The 80's BB line breathed new life into the basketball footwear culture. In 1989, the label finally released the BB 4000 II sneakers under the "BB" line. The BB 4000 II was the first basketball shoe from the global sportswear brand to transition from court to streetwear style in a low-cut model.

In an official press release, the Bolton-based label's CEO Todd Krinsky commented upon the upcoming revival of the BB 4000 II sneakers as:

“Not many brands can genuinely play in both sport and lifestyle like Reebok. At Reebok, style is classic – it’s synonymous with heritage and authenticity."

Krinsky further added:

"With the revival of BB 4000 II, we’re excited to bring to market a shoe that embodies who we are, balancing performance roots with vintage style, while evolving our rich basketball archive for today’s consumer.”

The upcoming silhouette is a continuation of the 1989 silhouette with a few subtle changes that add value. The new BB 4000 II silhouette is made of premium materials and offers a highly wearable shoe at a reasonable price of $90.

Upcoming colorways of the BB 4000 II (Image via Reebok)

The shoe is fitting to become a wardrobe essential as it offers a minimalistic clean look. The official site introduces the shoe as:

"Born on the hardwood. Remade for you. Rock those OG B-ball vibes every time you lace up these BB 4000 II shoes. Hits of color make them pop. Heritage Reebok details shine, including a TPU eyelet and piping accents. So clean. So fresh."

The sneakers' upper is made of premium leather, which contrasts with suede chalk toe caps. The side-stripe and cross-check branding are both prominent features of the shoes. Another eye-catching detail that adds to the shoe's appeal is the unique split Union Jack tongue logo, which is a nod to the Bolton-based label's 80's heritage.

The look is finished off with EVA rubber midsole and durable outsole. The shoe will be available in three colorways, i.e., 'Ftwr White / Chalk / Dark Green,' 'Cloud White / Pure Grey 8 / Vector Red,' and 'Black / White / Orange.'

All three colorways can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Reebok at a price of $90, beginning Friday, October 28, 2022.

