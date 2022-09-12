Who is Todd Krinsky? Meet Reebok's new CEO

On September 7, 2022, Sparc Group - a full-service lifestyle label operating corporation - announced that it had tapped Todd Krinsky as the new CEO of Reebok. Todd Krinsky will be taking the reins from Matt O'Toole, who has dedicated over 15 years to the label and will be further stepping up in his career at Reebok's new parent company, Authentic Brands Group in 2023. O’Toole will be joining Authentic Brands as Executive Vice Chairman.

Todd Krinsky has also been at the Bolton-based sportswear giant for over three decades in multiple roles and served as an esteemed member of the brand's Senior Leadership Team for more than a decade. He was most recently working as the SVP of Reebok Design Group (RDG). Krinsky will take on the new role and lead the team by implementing new strategies for the company's growth, including unique collaborations and brand activations.

Everything to know about the new CEO of Reebok, Todd Krinsky

The new CEO of Reebok Todd Krinsky (Image via Reebok)

Todd Krinsky has been at the sportswear label for over three decades. He started his journey in the mail room and started selling shoes at the age of 16. Since he was an avid shoe collector and basketball player, and had a knack for selling sneakers, he was moved to the product development department, building shoes.

For his next step, he moved to Asia at R&D manufacturing center in Korea to learn about manufacturing, and in 1999, he moved back to America.

In 2001, he joined Paul Fireman to strategize Youth Culture at the label and was given the charge of leading the RBK music and basketball sector. He brought in famous connections such as Jay-Z and 50 Cent to inspire youth and connect with them.

Reebok @Reebok We are proud to announce that Reebok veteran, Todd Krinsky will be taking helm as the new CEO of Reebok after being a member of the brand’s Senior Leadership Team for more than a decade. For more information: bit.ly/3eqfPzY We are proud to announce that Reebok veteran, Todd Krinsky will be taking helm as the new CEO of Reebok after being a member of the brand’s Senior Leadership Team for more than a decade. For more information: bit.ly/3eqfPzY https://t.co/FsdTZDml0T

He was made the General Manager of the Performance Business Unit in 2018 and most recently served as the Vice President of the label. Under his leadership, Reebok's classic business achieved double-digit year-on-year growth.

Krinsky's goal has been to establish strong credibility in the fitness world and build upon it. He wants to merge fitness with stronger lifestyle credentials for consumers and buyers who are equally invested in fashion and fitness.

Krinsky has held numerous leadership roles at the label, including running categories such as Basketball, Cleated, and Training categories, and has led the company's Sports and Entertainment Marketing and RBK divisions. He studied at Ithaca College from 1988 to 1992 and immediately joined Reebok in the Mail Room.

More about the newly appointed CEO of Reebok, Todd Krinsky and his goals for the future

SHAQ @SHAQ Congrats to my man Todd Krinsky who was just named the new CEO of @Reebok . I also want to give a shoutout to Matt O’Toole who has been the President and CEO of Reebok for the last 15 years and is joining the Authentic Brands family in 2023. Good luck to both! Congrats to my man Todd Krinsky who was just named the new CEO of @Reebok. I also want to give a shoutout to Matt O’Toole who has been the President and CEO of Reebok for the last 15 years and is joining the Authentic Brands family in 2023. Good luck to both! https://t.co/4z4UATwKQV

During his long tenure at Reebok, Krinsky has also led the growth of Reebok's Classics business, which was built around a focus over iconic models such as Club C and Classic Leather. In an official press release, Krinsky spoke about his new role at the label,

“I am excited to step into my new role as CEO of a brand and business that I have had the honor of building and growing for over three decades. When I walked through the doors on my first day as a Reebok intern, I was immediately awestruck by the brand’s dedication to innovation and authenticity. I look forward to working with the entire Reebok team to unleash the full potential of Reebok worldwide.”

Under his new role, Krinsky will continue to work from the brand's Boston, MA, headquarters. He will be reporting to Marc Miller, CEO of Sparc Group. Marc Miller also spoke about Krinsky's appointment,

“Preserving Reebok’s core values was an important focus as we enhanced the brand’s Senior Leadership Team. Todd is a product visionary who brings tremendous credibility in the athletic industry, and we are confident that he will usher in the next wave of Reebok’s expansion.”

In addition to Krinsky, Sparc Group also announced two new additions to the Senior Leadership Team. Erika Swan has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Sourcing at RDG, while John Moore has been recently appointed as Senior Vice President, U.S. Commercial Market.

