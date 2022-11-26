Where to buy NEEDLES x Vault by Vans footwear pack? Release date, price, and more details explored 

Vans is a collaborative powerhouse, and for the latest lineup, its renowned sublabel Vault by Vans has teamed up with Japanese label NEEDLES. The popular duo has combined two iconic silhouettes from Era and Slip-On for the recently launched footwear pack.

The newly designed NEEDLES x Vault by Vans sneaker collection was scheduled for November 25. Each of the two fresh colorways is marked with a selling price tag of ¥15,400 JPY (around $111 USD). This complete range can be bought from the online stores of NEPENTHES Japan.

NEEDLES x Vault by Vans have merged Era and Slip-On footwear models for the latest launch

Here's a detailed look at the Black colorway launched under the new Vault by Vans collab collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the unfamiliar, the Japanese fashion label NEEDLES was established in 1997 by Keizo Shimizu. It served to round out the selection of goods offered in his standalone NEPENTHES boutique outlet. To deliver a unique aesthetic, NEEDLES apparel designs combine parts of classic Japanese fashion with contemporary American influences, such as outdoor- and workplace apparel.

Prior to opening NEEDLES, Shimizu concentrated only on NEPENTHES stores, a boutique stocking of American-sourced vintage and military reserve items. Over the years, the store has emerged as a widely admired fashion label. Following this, collaborations with names like SSZ, Union Tokyo, and Vans, added more to its popularity.

This isn't the first instance of Vans and NEEDLES coming together. The two have collaborated on a number of releases in recent years, like the velvet-covered Slip-Ons from 2018.

Vans continues to present a blend of modern and vintage styles in its Vault by Vans range. The elevated division connects with a wide range of collaborators, with NEEDLES in charge of its most recent project.

The description of this latest collection on NEEDLES’ official website mentions:

“This time, the 3rd collaboration, the iconic skate shoes “ERA” and “SLIP-ON” from VANS are produced by combining different upper designs on the left and right. A pair of asymmetrical shoes that are simple yet show off the innovative approach of NEEDLES.”

Take a closer look at the Taupe colorway designed by the Vault by Vans collab (Image via Sportskeeda)

It further elaborates:

“It uses a thick suede material that is familiar with the style of the winter season, and comes in two colors, TAUPE and BLACK. Equipped with the ultra-lightweight insole "ULTRACUSH", which uses polyurethane material unique to the "VAULT" series, it is finished in an attractive product that is comfortable to wear.”

Vans' classic Era and Slip-On models have been brought together to produce a two-in-one footwear. The right shoe favors the Slip-On approach, whereas the left is laced up in the standard Era style, reflecting NEEDLES' love of asymmetry.

Both pairs, which come in "Taupe" and "Black" hues, provide a simple but distinctive design. Both color blockings are topped with matching lace loops.

Coupled with that, each upper is made of rough suede, with the collaborative Vans sockliner having ULTRACUSH for added comfort and performance. You can easily purchase these pairs from the online outlets of NEPENTHES.

