Union Tokyo x Needles: Where to buy, price, release date and more explored about the 4-piece collection

Chris Gibbs' label Union Tokyo has collaborated with the Japanese label Needles once again for a Summer Spring 2022 collection after their previous 30th-anniversary celebration collaborative merch in 2021. The newly launched Union Tokyo x Needles is a limited-edition 4-piece apparel collection.

The collaboration was released on May 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. JST and included two sets of matching track shirts and track pants. They are available in brick-and-mortar stores and on the official e-commerce site of the label, uniontokyo.jp.

More about the newly released Union Tokyo x Needles limited-edition apparel collection

newly released Union Tokyo x Needles limited-edition apparel collection (Image via Union Tokyo)

The Spring Summer 2022 collection is inspired by workwear which has appeared in the Union exclusive by Keizo Shimizu's label, Needles. The release was accompanied by an editorial photo-making campaign by up-and-coming writer Aoji Hiiragi. The collaboration introduction reads:

"NEEDLES, which has become a world-class label with a deep knowledge of fashion backed by many years of experience and a craftsmanship of one-handed soul, has become a world-class label. Unfold the shirt. Prior to the release, the editorial photo-making by up-and-coming writer Aoki Hiiragi will be released."

Aoki Hiiragi, born in 1998, is a photographer but he also engages in analog methods and and AI editing activities. He often works in adverts and foreign magazine campaigns.

The campaign features models Aria Polkey and Kai De Torres, and is shot by Syuya Aoki. So Matusukawa was the stylist, while the MUA for the campaign was Kaori. Hairstylist Minori Kato completed the team.

The collaborative Summer Spring 2022 collection comprises a four-piece apparel line that includes two sets of tracksuits.

Instead of the usual track jacket, the collaboration has devised track shirts which come in two colorways, gray and black. The shirt features boldly-arranged track tape that contrasts with the main hue, and open collars. The fabric of the shirt has a smooth finish and an elegant shine. The product description reads:

"One piece with a new taste added by combining the classics of the NEEDLES brand."

The grey track shirt has a bone-like color with red and green contrasting piping details. On the other hand, the black track shirt features contrasting green and blue piping details. They cost ¥ 24,200 ( approx $188) each.

The track shirts are accompanied by track pants in matching colors. The track pants come in a regular fit and will definitely make for a unique addition to any wardrobe. They can be purchased for ¥ 23,100 (approx $180) each. The product description recommends the following about styling the pants:

"One that I would like to recommend styling with leather shoes such as western boots."

The track pants also come with special co-branded specifications. The black track set features a tonal emboirdered butterfly logo in black, while the other one features a gold butterfly logo.

The collaborative Summer Spring 2022 collection was launched on Friday, May 20, 2022. It was released in-store at 12 p.m. JST, and virtually at 9 a.m. JST.

