NEEDLES x SSZ collab: Release date and more about the capsule collection

It’s time to embrace Keizo Shimizu’s NEEDLES and SSZ’s collaborative capsule. The zestful duo is gearing up to release its upcoming three-piece collection that is scheduled to hit the stores on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The collab’s apparel range will be available for purchase via the BEAMS online store. So those who are piqued with curiosity can catch a glimpse of the complete collection via BEAMS.

The newly fashioned lineup will be subsequent to SSZ’s recent partnership with WTAPS and New Balance.

NEEDLES x SSZ joined forces for a three-piece collection

The interactive collection focuses on sporty designs as well as contemporary fashion. The new three-piece assortment includes an asymmetrical track jacket, matching trousers, and a drawstring bag.

The clothing, rooted in athleisure and comfort, comes in a bold blue and pine green colorway. The jacket has stripes from the shoulders to the arms side, and the pants have stripes that run down the legs.

The pieces' front halves exhibit a royal electric blue construction, whereas the back halves are dressed in green. Keeping functionality in mind, both the pants and jackets are made with zipped pockets.

The drawstring bag has a design that appears quite identical to the clothes. The NEEDLES' iconic butterfly insignia and SSZ's logo is co-branded on the jacket, trackpant, and bag.

These loose-fitting garments can provide fans with that wonderful cozy sensation that is more appealing in the summer. So you won't have to wait for long as the capsule will be served by the end of this week.

Other April 2022 releases by NEEDLES

Earlier this month, the Tokyo-based lifestyle label joined forces with BEAMS to spruce up the warm-weather wardrobes by introducing their bespoke shorts lineup. The nylon-made relaxed shorts were ideal for everyday use with a light and airy feel.

The only branding on each piece was the NEEDLES' trademark papillon logo stitched into the lower-left corner of the front side of the shorts. Black, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple were among the six hues available for the outfit.

Apart from this, Keizo's label also teamed up with a cultural media hotspot and label, HIDDEN.NY, to produce a line of repurposed merchandise.

The Rebuild by NEEDLES program, which uses cut-and-sew processes throughout the armholes and sleeves to generate a raw, layered DIY style, led this joint effort.

Along with NEEDLES' purple papillon motif, the effect was applied over a range of tri-colored twill weave hoodies and tees with other co-branding embellishments like paisley prints, lily pond designs, floating block lettering, cracked "h" insignias, and other stylized HIDDEN.NY trademarks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar