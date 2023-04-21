[Watch] When Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Kanpur to watch GL vs KKR match in IPL 2016

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook attended the IPL 2023 game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, April 20. The 62-year-old was seen cheering from the stands with the Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.

It was his second Indian Premier League (IPL) match after attending the IPL 2016 game between the now-defunct Gujarat Lions and KKR in Kanpur.

Taking to Twitter, IPL’s official handle shared a throwback and the latest video with the caption:

“In 2016, the CEO of Apple - Mr. Tim Cook was in Kanpur to witness an IPL contest in presence of Mr. Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI. Fast Forward to 2023, he makes his visit to yet another IPL game by attending the #DCvKKR game in Delhi.”

In the video, Tim Cook was taken aback by the jam-packed crowd in the T20 tournament. He said:

“I love it [cricket]. This is incredibly exciting! my first [live] cricket game. It’s so exciting here! I just, I’ve never felt anything like this before. It’s incredible!”

He added:

“You also get a sign of how important cricket is and sport is. It’s unbelievable being here. Do what you love and put your whole heart into it and then just have fun.

For the uninitiated, Cook is currently in India for the launch of two Apple stores – one each in Delhi and Mumbai. He recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 19.

Rajeev Shukla @ShuklaRajiv Delighted to meet Tim Cook CEO of Apple once again in IPL match in delhi. He has come all the way to kanpur in 2016 to watch ipl on my invitation. He has got huge interest in cricket.⁦ @BCCI ⁩ ⁦ @tim_cook Delighted to meet Tim Cook CEO of Apple once again in IPL match in delhi. He has come all the way to kanpur in 2016 to watch ipl on my invitation. He has got huge interest in cricket.⁦@BCCI⁩ ⁦@tim_cook⁩ https://t.co/vdEzJacQOl

It’s worth mentioning that Apple employs roughly 1 lakh people in India.

Tim Cook emerges as lucky charm for DC as they finally register their first victory in IPL 2023

Tim Cook’s presence proved lucky for David Warner’s DC as they beat KKR by four wickets to register their first win of IPL 2023. The Delhi-based franchise previously lost their first five games in a row.

KKR posted 127 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat by DC. Jason Roy scored 43 off 39 balls, while Andre Russell remained unbeaten on 38 off 31 deliveries.

For DC, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets apiece, while Mukesh Kumar bagged one.

In response, Warner’s half-century helped DC chase down the target with four balls to spare. The southpaw smashed 57 off 41 balls, including 11 fours. KKR bounced back with a cluster of wickets, but Manish Pandey (21) and Axar Patel’s (19) short partnership helped DC get over the line.

For KKR, captain Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, and Sunil Narine took two wickets apiece.

Click here to check out the DC vs KKR full scorecard.

