MMW x Nike 005 Slide “Dark Khaki” and “Volt”: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Nike and Givenchy's design director Matthew M. Williams, who is renowned for pushing fashion into uncharted territory, collaborated on the MMW x Nike 005 Slide.

His philosophy is straightforward: incorporate the most recent developments with the influences of his experiences in the US and Europe. Most recently, the duo dressed their exquisite Slide designs into “Volt” and “Dark Khaki” hues that will be launched next month.

The MMW x Nike 005 Slide “Dark Khaki” and “Volt” variants are set enter the footwear world on Friday, June 9, 2023. Both the iterations will be sold by the online as well as the offline locations of the Nike’s SNKRS app and a slew of other partnering sellers.

Fans will be able to buy each Nike 005 pair for $190 USD

MMW x Nike 005 Slides will be offered in “Dark Khaki” And “Volt” hues

Take another look at the upcoming MMW x Nike 005 colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Every sportswear and footwear brand worldwide has been trying to copy the excitement that the Yeezy Slide and Yeezy Foam RNNR shapes have generated, some more overtly than others, making foam-based slip-on silhouettes inescapable over the past year.

The Jordan System.23 is Jordan Brand's take on this design, but Nike is looking to Matthew M. Williams, the co-founder of 1017 Alyx 9SM and the present artistic director of Givenchy, to develop a high-fashion interpretation of this style.

The most recent Matthew M Williams x Nike 005 is getting a "Volt" and “Dark Khaki” makeover after previously arriving in a stealthy all-black style and neutral grey.

The description of these upcoming slides on the Swoosh’s website reads:

“Push fashion into new spaces with slides designed by Matthew M. Williams, founder and creative director of 1017 ALYX 9SM. His philosophy is simple—to combine the influence of his life in the U.S. and Europe with the latest innovations—and the 005 Slide x MMW is a manifestation of that ethos.”

It further continues:

“The dual-foam outsole has a stability plate running through the middle for meditative comfort, and the airy foam upper is perforated to help expel heat. Drainage holes underfoot help you stay dry. And because we know you're going places, they come with a carrying bag for your next vacay (though you'll probably just want to wear them).”

These foam-based mules have a two-piece foam structure, and the vivid volt green and deep khaki colours are present throughout the entire upper. Numerous perforations around the squared-off toe and forefoot give the silhouette depth and improve breathability.

Nice Drops @nicedrops Nike 005 Slide x MMW "Volt"

June 9 ($190) Nike 005 Slide x MMW "Volt"June 9 ($190) https://t.co/03Kh7NhEEl

The famed designer's initials and the Nike Swoosh are debossed on the foam mould on the spine of the forefoot as part of the co-branding of MMW and Nike.

The footbed becomes covered in perforations that are somewhat similar to those on the toebox as we move up the profile, while more perforations near the toe develop in an organic shape.

A black foam outer sole unit with further perforations, some of which even peep through to the footbed, completes the design.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming MMW x Nike 005 Slide pack. Those absolutely interested in getting their hands on these footwear designs can get the SNKRS app for instant notifications as soon as they arrive for sale.

Poll : 0 votes