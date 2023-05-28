Air Jordan 38 WNBA shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The primary branch of the Swoosh, Jordan Brand, is getting ready to introduce the Air Jordan 38, its newest advanced style. Later this year, the footwear company will add the 38th basketball sneaker to the lineup after debuting its Air Jordan 37 design in 2022.

The Air Jordan 38 "WNBA" model will go on sale on September 18th, 2023, as stated by the popular sneaker media outlet, Sole Retriever. These newly designed sneakers will be sold Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few Jordan Brand retailers, both online as well as offline.

The suggested retail price is $200. Keep checking back for the sneakers' official photos and release date.

Air Jordan 38 “WNBA” shoes will be covered in bright orange ensemble

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@ehawker23)

The Air Jordan 38 WNBA is a limited-edition version of Michael Jordan's newest high-performance signature sneaker, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8, which marks its 30th birthday this year.

The footwear was created to pay respect to the women's basketball league as well as its pioneering athletes, who have been shattering boundaries and creating history since 1997.

Dearica Hamby, a skilled forward for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces as well as a Jordan Brand player, was captured donning the forthcoming Air Jordan 38 WNBA colorway, drawing additional attention to this exciting release.

A ventilated mesh top as well as a faux leather layer that wraps over the heel and midfoot give the Air Jordan 38 WNBA a sleek, modern look. Along with a hidden lacing system that enhances the footwear's visual appeal, it also boasts a special strap system that offers a snug and adaptable fit.

Despite the fact that the model's precise technical specifications are unknown, its performance-driven design aspects expressly tailored to the needs of professional basketball.

It has a top constructed of mesh, suede, plus TPU that borrows some features of the Air Jordan 8, with this hue being almost entirely orange. The "WNBA" version of the shoe substitutes the league's emblem for the Jumpman insignia on the tongue, in contrast to the "Fundamental" variant we spotted on Kiki Rice's feet a few weeks ago.

The orange midsole as well as outer sole unit finalise the overall look, while the black Jumpman insignia is still present on the heel counter.

The Air Jordan 38 WNBA is both chic and practical. With a Zoom Air component located on the forefoot plus a Max Air unit in the heel, the shoe's high-performance padding technology offers dynamic and impact-absorbing support.

Watch for the new Air Jordan 38 "WNBA" sneakers to release in the upcoming weeks. For instant updates as soon as the shoe launches, Jordanheads and other interested purchasers may easily sign up on the website of the company or join its SNKRS app.

In addition to the “WNBA” colorway, the “Fundamental” colorway of the silhouette recently surfaced on the internet. These shoes are expected to arrive on August 18th, 2023.

Each pair will be offered with a fixed price tag of $200 USD. Fans and other sneaker lovers can find them on the Nike’s SNKRS app and some other Jordan Brand retail shops that will be selling these pairs.

