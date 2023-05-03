Nike’s Air Jordan 38 Fundamental Shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s mainstay offshoot Jordan Brand is gearing up for the launch of its next advanced silhouette, Air Jordan 38, in line with its numbered series. After introducing its Air Jordan 37 silhouette in 2022, the sneaker manufacturer will add the 38th basketball shoe to the list later this year.

According to Sole Retriever, the Air Jordan 38 "Fundamental" model will be released on August 18, 2023. They will be sold by Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers online and in-store. The retail price is set at $200. Stick around for the official images and release date of the shoes.

Nike’s Air Jordan 38 “Fundamental” shoes are covered in white and siren red hues

Take a closer look at the heel counters (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Kiki Rice has dominated the basketball court for her UCLA Bruins since joining Jordan Brand in 2022, and she helped the team advance to this year's March Madness event. Sneakerheads paid little attention to the game, instead focusing on the never-before-seen footwear Rice was sporting on the court as the team was eliminated from the tournament after losing to number one seed South Carolina 59 to 43.

The Air Jordan 38 in the "Fundamental" hue is a continuation of the Air Jordan line from Jordan Brand and is represented by the obscure silhouette in question. After this initial introduction, early pictures of the sneakers in use started to circulate online.

Kiki Rice was spotted wearing the upcoming Air Jordan 38 shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Air Jordan 38 Fundamental sports a mid-top design that features a two-tone white/black color scheme on its upper. Along the toe box, tongue, and portions of the eyestays, we see white shades take over, with all but the tongue wrapped in leather.

Black mesh material that promotes breathability and flexibility covers the remaining portions of the upper. The heel counter and the midsole are also black, while the outsole is white with a translucent window that reveals the Zoom Air cushioning system.

The Fundamental colorway also boasts some signature details that pay homage to the legacy of Michael Jordan and his brand. Additionally, the tongue features a Jumpman logo in red, while the lateral side of the heel has a "38" embroidery in white. The medial side of the heel has a "Fundamental" label in red, which is also seen on the insole. Similarly, the lace tips are also red, adding some contrast to the black laces.

Designed with the aim of delivering performance and style for basketball players of all levels, the Air Jordan 38 silhouette comes equipped with a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot and a Zoom Air Strobel in the heel, which provide responsive cushioning and impact protection.

The upper is made of lightweight and durable materials that offer support and comfort, while the outsole features a herringbone pattern that provides traction and grip on a variety of surfaces.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Nouvelles images de la prochaine Air Jordan 38 Nouvelles images de la prochaine Air Jordan 38 🏀 https://t.co/MSIdasTUh7

The shoe combines a classic colorway with a modern silhouette that reflects the evolution of the Jordan Brand. It also celebrates the heritage and innovation of the Air Jordan line, which has been influencing the culture of basketball and fashion for over three decades.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Air Jordan 38 shoes that will be dropped in the coming weeks. Jordanheads and other curious buyers can easily sign up on the brand’s website or download its SNKRS app for quick notifications as soon as the shoe launches.

