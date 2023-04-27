NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo "Naomi Osaka" Premium shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Naomi Osaka, a tennis prodigy and soon-to-be mother, recently introduced the new NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Osaka Premium colorway. The latest iteration is entirely wrapped in a Black/Hot Punch/Pink Bloom/Barely Volt color scheme, making it an attractive choice for sneakerheads looking to amp up their collection.

After taking some time off from the sport to concentrate on her mental health and her pregnancy with long-term boyfriend, Cordae, the four-time Grand Slam champion, who signed a contract with Nike in 2019, is anticipated to make her professional tennis comeback in 2024. In addition to this, the athlete is also planning to introduce a new rendition of her Nike silhouette.

The NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo "Naomi Osaka" Premium is all set to make their debut on May 16, 2023. These shoes will be offered with a retail price tag of $160 for each pair and will be offered by the online as well as offline outlets of Nike and its partnering retail chains.

The NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo "Naomi Osaka" Premium is a tribute to the tennis player's Haitian heritage

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo "Naomi Osaka" Premium is a special edition of the hard court tennis shoes that are inspired by the four-time Grand Slam champion. The shoes feature a responsive Zoom Air unit with zones of durability, allowing you to stay fresh for longer on the court. They also have a unique design that reflects Osaka's Haitian roots and her growing interest in gardening.

The NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Premium shoes have a sleek and stylish design that combines performance and personality. The upper is made of synthetic leather and mesh, with a hibiscus flower print that represents Osaka's Haitian heritage.

The sneaker, which has its foundation in stylish Black, is covered with a floral pattern that includes Hot Punch and Pink Bloom floral designs. The vibrant underfoot and the iconic Nike Swoosh are complemented by Barely Volt vines that surround the fresh blooms.

While moving about on the tennis court, the medial toebox has an overlay to cover high-wear regions, and the midsole has a full-length Zoom Strobel arrangement.

The shoes have a lace-up closure, with a padded tongue and collar for comfort and support. The heel has a pull tab for easy on and off, and a rubberized logo for branding. The midsole is made of foam, with a full-length Zoom Air unit that provides responsive cushioning and energy return.

The outsole is made of rubber, with a modified herringbone pattern that offers traction and durability on hard courts. The outsole also has a translucent window that reveals the Zoom Air unit.

The NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo "Naomi Osaka" Premium shoes are part of a larger collection that celebrates Osaka's achievements and influences.

These shoes are a great choice for tennis players who want to emulate Osaka's style and skills on the court. They are also a great way to show your appreciation for one of the most talented and influential athletes of our time.

Mark your calendars for the anticipated NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo Osaka Premium shoes that are scheduled to arrive next month. Those interested in copping a pair of the new launch can easily register on the Swoosh’s website for instant updates.

