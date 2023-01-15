Adidas SS23 Melbourne Tennis collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is known to lead the athleisure industry as it launches fashion-forward and utilitarian designs to support players. Most recently, the three-stripe label readied a Melbourne Tennis Collection for the Spring Summer 2023 season.

The Melbourne Tennis collection features a range of items for better performance. The pieces in the collection come inspired by flowers and plants of multiple vibrant colorways. The collection was released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on January 13, 2023.

Adidas SS23 Melbourne Tennis collection uses greenhouse gas technology

The newly released SS23 Melbourne Tennis collection features performance apparel inspired by plants and florals (Image via Adidas)

The collection dubbed the SS23 Melbourne Tennis is full of striking colorful prints, inspired by nature.

The pieces in this collection feature vibrant contrast-colored mesh, which is layered to create a moire effect. The pieces applied with the moire effect help to distort the player's positioning and movement. In an official press release, Senior Director of Tennis & Court Sports Apparel, Annette Steingass, commented on the collection and said:

“We've taken nature as inspiration for the design and construction of this collection – while harnessing adidas technologies designed for high performance. We're thrilled that players will have the opportunity to express themselves on and off the court with this vibrant collection.”

This collection includes pieces that are made with innovative technology. The products have been manufactured using greenhouse gas technology, which uses entrapped industrial emissions as a new material feedstock.

The carbon dioxide is fermented into ethanol, which constitutes 30% of the weight of polyester yarn. The German athleisure label knits polyester yarn into various products and makes sure that the carbon-based ethanol makes up a minimum of 15% of the weight of these garments.

In addition to the aforementioned technologies, the collection also utilizes HEAT.RDY and Aeroready technologies. The HEAT.RDY technology is designed to optimize sweat distribution and maximize airflow, whereas Aeroready technology is powered by moisture-wicking fabric.

The material absorbs sweat and helps players move comfortably and freely on the court. The collection pieces feature multiple items ranging from dresses, skirts, crop tops, sleeveless tanks, shorts, and long-sleeved tees. The pieces are designed to cater to the needs of athletes and perfect tennis garments such as woven jackets and pants.

The apparel pieces from the Melbourne Tennis collection are mostly clad in black, white, and clear pink for both women's and men's sizes. The pieces from the collection can be purchased in an inclusive size ranging from XS to 2XL.

The collection was launched just ahead of the hardcourt tournaments and will be premiered on the court by Adidas-sponsored athletes including - Garbine Muguruza, Felix Auger Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Maria Sakkari, and Qiang Wang.

The SS23 Melbourne Tennis collection will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers, starting January 13, 2023, in prices ranging from $45 to $120.

