Nike Air Max CB 94 “Light Iron Ore” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Max CB 94 is a basketball shoe that was designed for Charles Barkley, a former NBA star, in 1994. The shoe features a leather upper with perforations, a high collar, and a visible Air unit in the heel. The shoe was part of Nike’s “Air Squared” campaign, which introduced multiple pressures to the Air Max technology.

Barkley wore the shoe during his 1993-94 season with the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. The shoe has been re-released numerous times in various colorways and is regarded as one of the most classic basketball sneakers of all time. For the most recent makeover, the shoe will be dressed in a “Light Iron Ore” ensemble.

The Nike Air Max CB 94 “Light Iron Ore” is expected to be released in Fall 2023, with a retail price of USD 170. The shoe will be available at select Nike retailers and online via the SNKRS app.

The shoe will come in only men’s sizes, but women can also rock them by going down 1.5 sizes. The shoe is a must-have for fans of Barkley and retro basketball sneakers, as well as for those who appreciate a unique and eye-catching design.

Nike Air Max CB 94 “Light Iron Ore” shoes are accentuated with light airbrushed details

Here's another look at the upcoming Air Max CB 94 Light Iron Ore shoes (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Max CB 94 is one of the most iconic basketball shoes of all time, worn by the legendary Charles Barkley during his prime in the 1990s. The shoe features a distinctive design with a high-cut collar, a perforated leather upper, and a chunky Air Max midsole with a visible Air unit in the heel. The shoe was designed to provide maximum support, cushioning, and durability for Barkley's aggressive style of play.

Now, Nike is bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in a new colorway that adds a modern twist to the classic silhouette.

The lateral and medial sides are covered in perforated panels, precisely like the original, and the structure is smooth leather coated in a light iron ore tint. The Nike Air Max CB 94 has a rugged appearance provided by the eye stays. Intriguingly, the upper is adorned with airbrushed motifs that are completely new to us.

The inner sock liner and the “Nike” branding are covered in striking monarch hues. The aggressively sculpted Air midsole—complete with one exposed Air bubble around the heel—offers unmatched comfort and cushioning on and off the basketball court.

Take a look at the uppers of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

Those interested in buying these Nike Air Max CB 94 can easily sign up on the brand’s web page or download the SNKRS app for regular updates on the launch date and more details on the arriving pairs.

You can also check out some other colorways that are expected to drop soon, such as the “Triple Black” colorway that features an all-black ensemble, and the “Pure Purple” colorway. Both these colorways are scheduled for launch later this year. The former will be launched in Holiday 2023, while the latter is scheduled for October this year.

