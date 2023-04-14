Nike Air Max CB 94 "Black/White/Pure-Purple" sneakers: Price and more details explored

As per the rumors, the Nike Air Max CB 94 "Black/White/Pure-Purple" OG will make a return during Fall 2023. Air Max CB 94 OG is a classic basketball shoe that was first released in 1994. It was designed for Charles Barkley, a former NBA player, and was his signature shoe during the 1994-1995 basketball season. The shoe is known for its bold design, which features a chunky silhouette, a high-cut collar, and visible Air Max cushioning in the heel.

The Nike Air Max CB 94 OG was re-released on multiple occasions like Nike anniversaries and is set to make a comeback in Fall 2023. The official release date hasn't been disclosed by the sneaker label. However, the pair will retail for $170 via the Nike store, the SNKRS app, and select sneaker outlets.

The Nike Air Max CB 94 "Black/White/Pure-Purple" will have the same characteristics as the OG one

Air Max CB 94 "Black/White/Pure-Purple" sneakers (Image via CB)

The Nike Air Max CB 94 "Pure Purple" is a colorway of the classic basketball shoe that was first released in 1994. This particular version features a predominantly white leather upper with purple and black accents. The high-cut collar, chunky silhouette, and visible Air Max cushioning in the heel are all characteristics of the original shoe's design.

The "Pure Purple" colorway was one of the original releases of the Nike Air Max CB 94 and is highly sought after by collectors. The shoe's clean white upper is contrasted by bold purple and black accents, creating a striking and unique look.

The Nike Air Max CB 94 "Pure Purple" is a testament to the shoe's enduring popularity and timeless design. All of this makes it a coveted addition to any sneaker collection.

The iconic sneaker pair is known for its bold design and high level of comfort. It features a durable leather and synthetic upper that provides support and breathability during play. Mesh panels on the upper allow for ventilation, keeping feet cool and dry during intense games.

The shoe's high-cut collar provides ankle support and stability during lateral movements. The visible Air Max unit in the heel provides excellent cushioning and shock absorption, reducing the impact on the feet during play. The rubber outsole offers excellent traction and durability on a variety of surfaces.

The new release will feature the same design as the original, with leather uppers, mesh panels for breathability, and the iconic Air Max unit on the heels. The shoe is available in a range of colorways, including the original black and purple, but it looks like the new upcoming pair will be dressed in Black/White/Pure-Purple.

Air Max CB 94 OG is popular not only among basketball fans but also among sneaker enthusiasts. Its unique design, comfortable fit, and association with a legendary NBA player have made it a must-have for many collectors.

As mentioned earlier, the Nike Air Max CB 94 OG "Pure Purple" will be available sometime in the fall of 2023 for a retail price of $170. The shoes will be available on Nike's app, the SNKRS app, and select sneaker outlets.

