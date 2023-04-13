Nike Air Max Scorpion "Just Do It" Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Max Scorpion is a staple design when it comes to Nike's fun presentations. It features themes ranging from commemorating the Year of the Rabbit to Air Max Day, and has once more been produced with a unique appearance. It debuted as a unique addition to the series that was originally unveiled on Air Force 1 Low, joining the fun with a "Just Do It" colorway.

The Nike Air Max Scorpion "Just Do It" is a unique and fun sneaker that showcases Nike's creativity and craftsmanship. The sneaker retails for $250 USD and is offered in women's sizes. It has already been made available at a few select retailers overseas but will most likely hit shelves stateside in the coming months via Nike.com.

Nike Air Max Scorpion “Just Do It” shoes are adorned with denim swooshes and multicolored sole units

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Max Scorpion sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is known for its innovative and creative sneakers, and one of its latest creations is the Air Max Scorpion, a new model that debuted in 2022. The Air Max Scorpion is a bold and playful silhouette that combines Flyknit technology, chenille fabric, denim-like material, and a full-length Air Max sole.

In the manufacturer's newsroom, the newly created shoe lineage is described as follows:

“As a complete package, the Air Max Scorpion's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights by providing a piston-like effect through strategically determined, point-loaded contact points between the foot and the airbag.”

Nike Air Max Scorpion also sports innovative Flyknit uppers, according to the shoemaker:

“The new Air system is balanced by a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper in which short fibers are held perpendicularly in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture.”

One of the most eye-catching versions of the Air Max Scorpion is the "Just Do It" colorway, which is part of Nike's seasonal collection that features the iconic slogan on various models. The "Just Do It" Air Max Scorpion has a white Flyknit upper with blue denim-like swooshes on the lateral side and stitched swooshes on the medial side.

The left shoe also has pink "Just Do It" embroidery on the lateral forefoot, while the right shoe has a white wave and a brown clover embroidery on the toe.

The tongue patches and the mini swooshes on the toes are also pink, adding some contrast to the white upper. The heel of each shoe has multicolored flower embroidery that matches the colors of a custom handkerchief that comes with the sneaker.

The handkerchief can be used as a hairband, a sneaker decoration, or a wristband, according to a guide sheet that shows three ways to style it. The sneakers are completed with a thick white Air Max sole that provides cushioning and comfort.

Be on the lookout for this year's new Nike Air Max Scorpion "Just Do It" colorway when it debuts in the coming weeks. Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other exclusive retailers across the world will all have them in stock if interested customers want to buy a pair, so sign up for quick updates on their launch.

