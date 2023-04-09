Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lagoon Pulse/Hot Punch” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has been pushing the boundaries of innovation and design with its Air Max series. The latest addition in the shoe lineage is the Air Max Scorpion. This sneaker features a futuristic look and a comfortable feel, which is possible due to its Flyknit upper and full-length Air Max sole unit. The Air Max Scorpion is described by Nike as using an "enhanced Air that offers tomorrow's comfort today."

The all-new Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lagoon Pulse/Hot Punch” is a perfect sneaker for those who love a pop of color and a futuristic vibe. It is expected to be released in May 2023 for $250 USD at select Nike and associated retailers, both online and offline.

Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lagoon Pulse/Hot Punch” shoes are adorned with candy-inspired stripe designs

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is one of the most iconic and influential brands in the world of sneakers, and its Air Max line is one of its most successful and beloved creations. The Air Max series has been around since 1987 when the first model debuted with a visible Air unit on its heel. Since then, Nike has been constantly innovating and experimenting with new technologies, materials, and designs to create different versions of the Air Max, each with its own unique style and performance.

One of the newest and most futuristic iterations of Air Max is the Air Max Scorpion, which was introduced in 2023 as part of Nike's "Future of Air" campaign. This sneaker combines a Flyknit upper with a full-length Air Max sole unit, creating a sleek and comfortable silhouette that looks like it came from another dimension.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Have you picked up a pair of the Air Max Scorpion yet? Why or why not? 🤔 Have you picked up a pair of the Air Max Scorpion yet? Why or why not? 🤔 https://t.co/1xJXzm8LHk

As such, the Air Max Scorpion is not only a fashion statement but also a functional shoe that offers enhanced cushioning, support, and durability.

The recently developed shoe lineage design is explained as follows in the manufacturer's newsroom:

“As a complete package, the Air Max Scorpion's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights by providing a piston-like effect through strategically determined, point-loaded contact points between the foot and the airbag.”

The Nike Air Max Scorpion, according to the shoemaker, also has avant-garde Flyknit uppers.

“The new Air system is balanced by a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper in which short fibers are held perpendicularly in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture.”

The advanced silhouette has been released in various colorways, ranging from monochromatic to multicolored. One of the most eye-catching colorways of the silhouette is the Lagoon Pulse/Hot Punch, which combines a white base with vibrant blue and pink accents.

The Flyknit upper is adorned with stitched swooshes on the sides that mix the two colors, creating a cotton candy effect. Additionally, the same hues are used for the branding on the tongue, heel pull tabs, and insoles, which feature Nike's pinwheel logo.

The contrast between the white upper and the colorful details is further enhanced by the translucent full-length Air Max sole unit, which has a faded mint tint. The sole unit provides a cushioned ride, a bouncy feel, and a striking appearance.

The shoe is designed to offer a smooth transition from heel to toe, as well as stability and support.

Watch out for the upcoming Nike Air Max Scorpion "Lagoon Pulse/Hot Punch" release that is slated to come out this year. If interested buyers want to purchase a pair, they can sign up on the Swoosh’s website or get the SNKRS app for quick updates on the shoe's launch.

Poll : 0 votes