Which brands make durable sneakers?

The sneaker industry is diverse, with numerous brands vying for the top share of the market. As a result, deciding which sneaker brand is the best is extremely difficult. People frequently confuse a sneaker label's commercial success with its status as the best, but the metrics go much deeper.

One of the most useful metrics is determining which sneaker brands produce the most reliable and durable shoes, the kind that will last you for years in any condition.

Below is a list of the best sneaker brands in the market that are known for their durability.

Top three brands that offer the most durable sneakers

1) New Balance

New Balance logo over gift card (Image via New Balance)

The Boston-based sportswear giant New Balance is best known for its superior quality of shoes and trainers. The brand was founded more than a century ago in 1906 by the London-born designer William J. Riley.

The footwear and athletic wear label has a huge following globally and is noted for its comfortable shoes. New Balance has benefited commercially by extending multiple retros with a new spin. The shoe label's specialty in orthotics is its most appealing feature.

New Balance has launched multiple running and lifestyle silhouettes since its debut, all of which are tested to be durable and long-lasting. The brand has frequently extended its legacy by launching classic models, such as 2002R, 90/60, 550, and 990 V1/V2/V3, among others.

2) Vans

The Californian skate and footwear label Vans is anything but ordinary when it comes to durable products. VANS shoes will last you for years to come as they are built to withstand abuse due to their origins in the skateboarding world.

The majority of its shoes are made with canvas uppers and can be worn as a casual everyday wear shoe anywhere from skate parks to the mall. The products in the brand's catalog have timeless shapes and casual elegance that will last a long time.

The label was founded in 1996 and has enjoyed one of the top positions in the skate footwear world since its inception.

3) Adidas

The German sportswear giant, Adidas, was founded by Adolf "Adi'' Dassler in 1924 after the first world war in Bavaria, Germany. The brand rose to prominence as a result of its elegant and long-lasting products, which were given to athletes, most notably when they provided football shoes in the 1954 World Cup finals.

The label has always prioritized shoe quality, ensuring that it is durable enough to last for years. Even after the company has evolved as a lifestyle choice for many, its sneakers remain as durable as its forward-thinking styles.

The label's catalog includes numerous popular footwear silhouettes such as Stan Smiths, Gazelles, Superstars, Sambas, NMD's, and more, all of which are known for their superior qualities.

Aside from the aforementioned brands, many others, such as Nike, Reebok, Converse, Fila, and Puma, are well-suited for long-lasting shoes. Which of the above-mentioned brands produces your favorite shoes? Let us know in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes