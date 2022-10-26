What are some good brands of sneaker for men in 2022? 3 brands you should look out for

There are multiple brands that dominate the multi-varied and vast sneaker sphere.

Deciding the best sneaker brand is very difficult as people usually use the largest sneaker sales market in a quantitive way. However, metrics of commercial success are inadequate to measure a certain brand's success and its quality.

Numerous metrics such as value for money, durability, style, trends, and more are used to define what in reality is best. The sneaker market has numerous beloved boutiques, which are carried forward due to its deep roster of retro styles and unmatchable innovations. The consistency of providing high-quality products is a hallmark of leading brands.

Top 3 sneaker brands in the market right now for men

1) Nike

Nike is one of the biggest names in the sneaker industry. The label is one of the most commercially successful labels, all thanks to its marketing techniques, innovation, durable and high-quality products.

Most Nike footwear silhouettes have etched their names in pop-culture relevance, including Air Max 1, Air Force 1, Air Jordan line, Dunks, and more. The swoosh label's superior strategies and unbeatable collaborations are two mainstay reasons for its success.

The sportswear giant was founded back in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports. The label changed its name to Nike in 1978. The label has a sheer consistency of building a deep roster of iconic footwear silhouettes, including the Nike lab's ISPA footwear.

2) New Balance

The Boston-based footwear and athletic wear label New Balance is best known for its superior quality of shoes and trainers, which are celebrated for its comfortability. The brand was founded back in 1906 - more than a century ago - by the London-born shoe wizard William J. Riley.

The athletic label has a huge global following and is notably celebrated amongst athletes. The most desirable part of the shoe label is its specialization in bespoke orthotics and how it has learnt about the needs of the people. New Balance has helped itself commercially by extending multiple retros with a fresh perspective.

The Boston-based label introduced its iconic Trackster silhouette back in 1961, the first running shoe for the label. The shoe soon gained a following and became one of the dearest models for the runners. Following in the footsteps of this success, the brand extended its legacy by launching more classic models, which were bound to be successful, including, 2002R, 90/60, 550, and 990, among others.

The label has been admired for their performance and ease, however, they are also known for their unique styles. The unique look has garnered prominence in the lifestyle market with collaborations with the likes of Joe Freshgoods, Teddy Santis, and Salehe Bembury, among many others. All renowned innovators have established their most coveted footwear lines with the label.

3) Adidas

The sportswear juggernaut Adidas was founded back in 1924 after the first world war in Bavaria, Germany. The label was founded by Adi Dassler with the sole purpose of serving athletes with the best possible equipment. The company has evolved as a lifestyle choice for many people as it went ahead in the realm of athleisure.

The Dassler football shoes were launched in 1954 and were one of the first items to bring the label to the spotlight. The company has served its loyalists with retro-leaning as well as futuristic-looking silhouettes. The label has worked tirelessly to establish itself as one of the biggest names in the sneaker industry.

The label has also established a famous collaborative line with Kanye West, dubbed the Yeezy. Other than Yeezy, the label has multiple popular footwear silhouettes such as Stan Smiths, Gazelles, Superstars, Sambas, NMD's, and more under its catalog.

Other than the aforementioned brands, many other brands including Converse, Vans, Fila, Reebok, Puma, and Dr. Martens are well-fitted for men.

