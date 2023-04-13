Nike LeBron 20 UCONN PE shoes: Everything we know so far

LeBron James and the Swoosh label’s latest signature silhouette, Nike LeBron 20, is on a roll with its numerous interesting colorways almost every week. The silhouette, which debuted in 2022, will now arrive in the player's exclusive UCONN color palette embellished with Husky overlays. Nike LeBron 20 UCONN PE is a rare and impressive sneaker that showcases the excellence and dominance of both LeBron James and the UCONN Huskies.

The shoe is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation, as well as the passion and dedication of basketball players at all levels. Although the shoe is not expected to be released to the public yet, one can admire its detailed images.

Nike LeBron 20 UCONN PE shoes dressed in black, red, and white color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the PE variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike LeBron 20 is the latest signature shoe of NBA superstar LeBron James, and it has been making waves in the sneaker world since its debut in late 2022. The shoe is designed to celebrate LeBron's legacy and his influence on the next generation of players, including his sons Bronny and Bryce.

The shoe features a low-top silhouette, a first for the LeBron series, and a woven upper with overlapping swooshes. The shoe also boasts a carbon fiber midfoot shank for torsional support and Zoom Air units in the forefoot and heel for impact protection.

The Swoosh label emphasizes LeBron James' talent and motivation with the following statement:

“The LeBron XX is the first performance shoe in LeBron’s signature line to debut as a low-top. At first glance, the shoe’s intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call out special moments in LeBron’s career. While the shoe celebrates the past, LeBron says the LeBron XX was designed with the next generation in mind.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters (Image via Nike)

Additionally, Nike outlines some of the most important technical aspects of the most recent basketball shoe, stating:

“The shoe’s main features include a lower profile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring at 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection. The synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrail helps secure the foot over the footbed.”

The UCONN PE is one of the most exclusive and coveted colorways of the Nike LeBron 20. This PE (Player's exclusive) shoe is only available to players and staff of the University of Connecticut Huskies men's basketball team, who won the NCAA championship in 2023.

The silhouette features a stealthy black upper with textured leather on the eyestays and vibrant red laces. The metallic lace dubrae comes in navy, as well as the bottom layer of the double-swoosh logos on the midfoot. The top layer of the swooshes is white, with red stitching details around its edge.

On the heels, instead of the usual LeBron logo, the UCONN Huskies logo to show off their team pride. The white foam midsole has a black portion around the toe with an intricate graphic, and the navy rubber outsole completes the look.

Interested customers can also check out the other colorways of Nike LeBron 20 on the official website of the Swoosh label, where they can find options like "All-Star," "Uninterrupted," "Total Orange," etc., if they want this sneaker design.

