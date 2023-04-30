Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Hurricanes” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

In the longstanding history of the Jordan Brand, one of the most well-known splinter models is the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, which underwent a novel redesign in 2023.

The cushioning of the updated Air Jordan 1 is now covered in a vivid assortment of summer-ready hues to match a number of outfits for the season. In 2023, the footwear industry will be ruled by the recently unveiled Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Hurricanes" model.

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Hurricanes” shoes are expected to be released sometime in the coming weeks of 2023. Their retail price is set at $150 USD and can be found at Nike.com and select Jordan Brand retailers worldwide following their release.

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Hurricanes” variant is covered in green and orange themed hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT shoes are a modern and comfortable take on the classic AJ 1, the first signature shoe of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

The Air Jordan 1 was originally released in 1984 and became an icon of sneaker culture, thanks to its bold design, innovative features, and controversial history. The sneaker was banned by the NBA for violating the uniform code, but Nike paid the fines and used the publicity to boost the popularity of the shoe.

The backstory of Michael Jordan’s debut silhouette is mentioned on their website as:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

In 2020, Nike introduced the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, a revamped version of the original that offers more comfort, flexibility, and style. The shoe features a Zoom Air cushioning system in the heel, a Formula 23 foam midsole, and a cut-out ankle collar for a more modern look.

The AJ 1 Zoom CMFT shoes have been released in various colorways and editions, some of which are inspired by different themes such as Lemon Twist and 25 Years in China. The shoe is a testament to the enduring legacy of the Air Jordan 1 and its ability to adapt to the changing times and tastes of sneaker enthusiasts.

This new "Hurricanes" iteration of the classic AJ1 silhouette features premium suede and mesh materials, a Formula 23 foam midsole, and a Zoom Air cushioning system for extra comfort and style.

The AJ 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Hurricanes” shoes have a color scheme of Pine Green, Orange Blaze, Muslin, and Black, inspired by the University of Miami's sports teams. The upper is mostly covered in light beige muslin mesh, with pine green suede overlays on the toes, eyelets, heels, and collar.

The orange blaze accents pop on the Swooshes, tongue labels, laces, and outsole. The black details include the Wings logo on the ankle, the inner lining, and the midsole stitching. The shoes also feature a cut-out ankle collar for a more modern look.

If you are looking for a pair of sneakers that can make a statement with their eye-catching colors and cozy feel, you might want to add these to your wishlist.

