Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Praline” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 has a long and illustrious history in the world of sneakers, drawing admirers from all walks of life to its iconic design and rich heritage. As it turns its attention to female sneakerheads, Jordan Brand has started to release a number of women-only versions of the iconic Jordan shoes. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Luxury Handbag Praline has been previewed as a part of the brand's Fall 2023 assortment.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Praline” shoes are set to be released on September 13, 2023, at select retailers and Nike.com. The retail price tag is $180 USD for women’s sizes, $85 USD for preschool sizes, and $70 USD for toddler sizes.

The shoe is expected to be in high demand, as it is a limited edition that celebrates the legacy of Air Jordan 1 and showcases a unique and luxurious aesthetic.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Praline” shoes are complimented with satin lace sets

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic and influential sneakers in history. It was legendary basketball player and cultural icon, Michael Jordan's first signature shoe. The shoe debuted in 1985 and has since been released in various colorways, materials, and editions, appealing to sneakerheads, collectors and fans alike.

One of the latest iterations of the Air Jordan 1 is the Retro High OG “Praline” version. It is a women’s exclusive colorway that draws inspiration from luxury handbags. The shoe features a premium leather upper in a soft, natural shade of praline that covers the overlays, the Swoosh, and the outsole.

The base layer is made of white leather that contrasts with the praline tone and matches the midsole, tongue tag, and Wings logo on the collar. The shoe also comes with satin ribbon laces that add a touch of elegance and sophistication to the design.

The new “Praline” shoes are not only stylish but also comfortable and durable, as they retain the classic features of the original model. The shoe has an encapsulated Air-Sole unit in the heel that provides lightweight cushioning and impact protection.

The shoe also has a cupsole construction that offers stability and support, as well as a rubber outsole that delivers traction and grip on various surfaces.

The upcoming shoe is one of the brand's most iconic models. An overview of the design process that resulted in the development of the iconic shoe's silhouette can be seen in the Michael Jordan footwear line's online store. It says:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

As mentioned earlier, the shoe will only be released in women's sizes and will be available from September 13, 2023, at select retailers and Nike's official website.

Sneakerheads can sign up on the brand's website or join the SNKRS app for updates and more future information. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Praline” shoes are a must-have for any sneaker lover who appreciates quality, craftsmanship, and style.

Poll : 0 votes