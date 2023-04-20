5 upcoming Air Jordan 1 releases of 2023 amid lost and found restock reports

The Air Jordan 1 High Lost and Found is a reimagined version of the iconic Chicago colorway that mimics a pair from 1985 with aged details and mismatched box lids. The reimagined sneaker was first released in November 2022 and was highly sought after by fans and collectors.

Nike has hinted at a possible restocking of the shoe on its SNKRS app, asking users what they would do if the shoe was available again next week. The restocking is rumored to happen between April 16 and April 22, 2023, at 11.40 AM EST.

Popular Jordan Brand insider @Zsneakerheadz also shared images of the shoe pointing at the possible restocking. Still, an official word from the Swoosh label remains pending.

While we wait to restock this highly coveted launch, let’s check out other much-awaited Air Jordan 1 releases of 2023 that will enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 and four other Air Jordan 1 releases of 2023 you can look forward to

1) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse x Air Jordan 1

Spider-Man fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. The movie will feature the return of Miles Morales as the web-slinging hero and introduce new characters from different dimensions, such as Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man 2099.

To celebrate the upcoming film, Jordan Brand and Marvel have teamed up to create a special edition of the iconic Air Jordan 1 High OG shoes, inspired by Miles Morales’ Spider-Man suit.

The sneakers will feature a black-based upper with red accents, a white midsole, and a translucent outsole. The shoes will also have a spider logo on the heel, a reflective 3M material on the Swoosh and collar, and a graphic of Miles Morales on the tongue label.

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse x Air Jordan 1 High OG shoes are expected to be released on May 20, 2023. The shoes will have a retail price of $200 for each adult pair. The shoes will be available on Nike's SNKRS app and select retailers worldwide.

Fans can also look forward to other Spider-Man-themed sneakers from Nike, such as the Air Max Plus "Spider-Man" shoes, which feature a red and blue colorway with web-like patterns.

2) Air Jordan 1 High “Washed Heritage”

The Air Jordan 1 "Washed Heritage" features a premium white leather base accented by washed gray suede overlays with lighter gray used at the collars. The shoe has a tri-tone look of "Black/Fire Red/Light Smoke Grey/Sail" that is striking yet understated. Black leather collars and red Swooshes add some contrast and pop to the upper, while the white midsole and black outsole complete the clean design.

The shoe also has some classic branding elements, such as the "NIKE AIR" tongue tags, the Wings motifs at the collars, and the printed insoles. The shoe has extra red and white laces for some customization options.

The Air Jordan 1 "Washed Heritage" is set to be a part of Jordan Brand's Summer 2023 collection and is expected to release on June 10, 2023. The shoe will be available at Jordan.com, Nike SNKRS, and select Jordan Brand retailers.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Air Jordan 1 "Washed Heritage" 🧼



Has this pair grown on you since first seeing it? Air Jordan 1 "Washed Heritage" 🧼 Has this pair grown on you since first seeing it? https://t.co/19y0BQeL4Z

The AJ 1 "Washed Heritage" will retail for $170, which is the same price as most Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG releases. The shoe will also be available in a full family-size run, from men's to toddler's sizes.

The shoe will also come in special packaging that features a black box with red accents and a white Jumpman logo. The box will also have a label that reads "Washed Heritage" in red letters.

3) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Vibrations Of Naija”

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Vibrations Of Naija" shoes are a new addition to the iconic Air Jordan 1 series, inspired by the culture and colors of Nigeria. The shoes feature a subtle off-white tumbled leather upper with a pale vanilla Swoosh covered in black speckles, representing the vibrancy and diversity of the Nigerian people.

The shoes also have black laces, tongue, collar, outsole, a red Wings logo on the ankle, and a green Nike Air logo on the tongue. The shoes come with an extra pair of green laces for more customization options.

The "Vibrations Of Naija" shoes are part of the Craft collection, which celebrates the craftsmanship and creativity of different regions around the world. The shoes pay homage to Nigeria's rich history, art, music, fashion, and influence on global culture. The shoes are also a nod to Michael Jordan's legacy and his connection to Africa, as his father was born in Kenya.

The AJ 1 Retro High OG “Vibrations Of Naija” shoes are scheduled to be released exclusively in men's sizing on May 27, 2023. The shoes will retail for $180 and will be available via Nike, SNKRS, and select Jordan Brand retailers worldwide, both online and in-store. The shoes are expected to be in high demand among sneaker enthusiasts, collectors, and fans of Nigerian culture and style.

4) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS "Olive"

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS "Olive" is a collaboration between the rapper and the brand that follows the success of their previous high-top and low-top versions of the Air Jordan 1.

The shoe features a sail leather upper with olive suede overlays on the toe box, Swooshes, heel, and collar. The shoe also has black details on the tongue label, laces, and outsole, as well as Travis Scott's signature reverse Swoosh on the lateral side and the Cactus Jack logo on the tongue and heel.

The highly anticipated shoe is expected to be released on April 26, 2023. With a retail price tag of $150 for each pair, these shoes will be sold by the online stores of the partnering brands.

5) Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Cement”

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Cement" is a new colorway of the classic low-top sneaker that pays tribute to one of the most iconic Air Jordan 3s of all time. The shoe features a black leather base with elephant print overlays on the toe, heel, and eyelets, reminiscent of the original Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" that debuted in 1988.

The shoe also sports a white Swoosh on the sides, a white midsole, a gray outsole, a red Jumpman logo on the tongue, and a red "23" embroidery on the lateral side of the Swoosh.

The upcoming "Black Cement" shoe is part of Jordan Brand's 2023 Summer collection, which celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3. The shoe is expected to be released on June 23, 2023, at select retailers and on Nike.com for $140.

This "Black Cement" colorway is not the first time the Jordan Brand has applied the elephant print motif to the AJ 1. In 2015, the brand released the AJ 1 High "Unsupreme," which featured a similar black and white color scheme with elephant print panels.

In 2022, the brand also released the AJ 1 Low Craft Inside Out Black, which featured a deconstructed design with suede and leather materials and tonal black and gray hues.

These are just some of the upcoming AJ 1 releases of 2023 that you can look forward to. Whether you prefer classic or new colorways, high-top or low-top silhouettes, collaborations, or originals, there is something for everyone in this lineup.

