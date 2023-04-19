Create

Nike Air Max Plus “Spider-Man” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

By Shatakshi Gupta
Modified Apr 19, 2023 15:04 GMT
Nike Air Max Plus shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)
To celebrate the upcoming release of the new Spider-Man film, the Oregon-based sports brand is preparing to introduce new Spider-Man-themed trainers, using the Nike Air Max Plus as canvas this time around. These kicks will only be released in kid-sized only and packaged in a black, blue, and red color scheme.

The Nike Air Max Plus "Spider-Man" is expected to be released in the coming months at select Nike Sportswear retailers and Nike.com at $145 USD. This shoe is a great way for young fans to show their love for Spider-Man and his multiverse adventures.

Nike Air Max Plus “Spider-Man” shoes are adorned with themed blue and red accents all over

Here&#039;s a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Spider-Man fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the sequel to the animated hit Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which is set to swing into theaters on June 2nd, 2023. The movie will follow the adventures of Miles Morales, a teenager who gains spider-like powers and joins forces with other Spider-People from different dimensions.

One of the most iconic aspects of Miles Morales' Spider-Man costume is his pair of red and black Air Jordan 1 sneakers, which he wears throughout the first film. Nike has already announced that they will be releasing a special edition of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Spider-Verse" to coincide with the sequel, featuring a color scheme and details inspired by Miles' shoes.

Nike Spider-Man Inspired Colour Way Air Max Plus💫 https://t.co/1GEcGzvTca

However, Nike is not stopping there. They have also crafted another homage to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse with a kids-exclusive Nike Air Max Plus model. Though not officially affiliated with the film, this sneaker features Spider-Man–inspired color blocking.

According to the official website for the swoosh brand, the following is the backstory of the highly sought-after Air Max technology:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.”

It further reads as:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”
Nike apresenta linha Air Max Plus inspirada no filme "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Air" bit.ly/3AdiHrD https://t.co/Lo2skjPJup

The "Spider-Man" colorway features a black and blue mesh upper with matching black tumbled leather tongues, mudguards, and heels. A gradient TPU overlays and shank plate gives off that Spider-Man vibe while having a black plastic toe cap and matching rubber sole. Signature "TN" branding placements complete the design.

The Nike Air Max Plus is a classic silhouette that was first introduced in 1998. It is known for its distinctive design that features a wavy upper and visible Air units in the sole. The shoe has been released in various colorways and collaborations over the years and has become a cult favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

Images officielles de la Nike Air Max Plus “Spider-Man” GS https://t.co/ahUfrWvVDQ

The Nike Air Max Plus GS "Spider-Man" is one of the latest examples of how Nike pays tribute to pop culture icons and events with their sneakers. Whether you are a fan of Spider-Man or not, you can appreciate the creativity and craftsmanship that went into this shoe.

If you are interested in getting your hands on a pair of these shoes, make sure to stay tuned to Swoosh's website for more updates on their release date and availability.

