Nike’s Air Jordan 17 Low shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand is reportedly planning to reintroduce the Air Jordan 17 Low in the market. Michael Jordan's seventeenth silhouette is now anticipated to reappear in multiple makeovers and interpretations after almost two decades.

The Air Jordan 17 Low shoes are expected to be priced at around $200 per pair and will be available at select Nike retailers and a few other Jordan partnered retail chains. Fans of the Air Jordan brand as well as sneaker enthusiasts should not miss this opportunity to own a piece of basketball history and culture.

Nike’s Air Jordan 17 Low shoes will be offered in multiple color options

Here's a detailed look at the anticipated colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 17 Low shoes are one of the most iconic and sought-after models in the Jordan brand's history. Originally released in 2002, the shoes were designed by Wilson Smith III and inspired by jazz music, luxury cars, and Michael Jordan's love for golf.

The shoes feature a sleek and elegant silhouette, a removable midfoot cover, a hidden lace system, a full-length Zoom Air unit, and a carbon-fiber shank plate for stability and support. Details about the origin and backstory of the Air Jordan 17 silhouette is highlighted on the Jordan Brand’s official web page:

“It was the 2001-02 NBA season when MJ returned to the game yet again. A special Air Jordan was created for his first steps back on the court. Referencing MJ's mid-air wizardry - his ability to improvise in flight - the AJ XVIl's design drew from the improvisational nature of jazz. Like a traveling jazzman, the shoes came with a metal briefcase and an accompanying CD-ROM.”

It further reads:

“At the time, the Air Jordan XVIl's were the most expensive Air Jordan ever created. They had their share of technological bells and whistles to back it up. They came equipped with the brand's first Tuned Air system, a full-length shank plate and a TPU heel stabilizer.”

The Air Jordan 17 Low shoes were worn by Michael Jordan during his final season with the Washington Wizards, as well as by other NBA stars such as Mike Bibby, Ray Allen and Gary Payton. The shoes were released in four colorways--White/University Blue/Black/Chrome, Black/Chrome, White/Lightning/Black/Chrome, and White/Carolina Blue/Black.

Now, after more than two decades, the Air Jordan 17 Low shoes are set to make a comeback in 2024. According to sources, the shoes will be released in three colorways: White/Red/Black/Chrome, Black/Gold/White/Chrome and Grey/Silver/White/Chrome.

The shoes will retain the original design specifications, but with some minor updates such as improved materials, enhanced cushioning and modern branding. The shoes will also come with a special edition box that will include a booklet that highlights the history and legacy of the AJ 17 Low shoes.

The AJ 17 is a symbol of Michael Jordan's greatness, innovation and style. They are a tribute to his passion for the game and his influence on generations of athletes and fans. They are a testament to his legacy that lives on beyond every step.

Keep an eye out for the returning AJ 17 Low shoes that are expected in the coming months. For those absolutely interested in copping them, you can stay tuned to the Nike website or get the SNKRS app for timely alerts.

