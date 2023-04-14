5 upcoming Nike Air Jordan 6 releases of 2023

The Air Jordan 6 is among the most iconic and beloved models in the Jordan Brand's history. It was the shoe that Michael Jordan wore when he won his first NBA championship in 1991. The AJ5 served as a major inspiration for the sneaker esthetic but with some significant changes.

With its unique form, AJ6 was initially created to symbolize the player's jersey number 23. The Air Jordan 6 is still a well-liked shoe today, and it comes in a variety of colors every year.

Besides the popular general releases, Michael Jordan’s sixth signature silhouette has also witnessed a number of highly coveted collaborative releases with names like Levi’s and Travis Scott. In 2023, fans of the AJ6 can look forward to five new releases that will showcase the versatility and appeal of this classic silhouette. On that note, here are the release dates, prices, and more details about each of them.

Air Jordan 6 “Aqua” and four other colorways one can look out for in 2023

1) Air Jordan 6 Retro "Toro"

This fiery red and black colorway is inspired by the Air Jordan 5 "Toro" Bravo that was part of the Raging Bulls pack in 2009. The AJ6 "Toro" features a varsity red suede upper with black accents on the tongue, heel, midsole, and outsole. It also has a translucent rubber outsole with a Jumpman logo underneath.

This eye-catching pair is set to release on June 24, 2023, with men's sizes retailing for $200 and kids' sizes ranging from $60 to $150.

2) Air Jordan 6 Craft "Celestial Gold"

SiteSupply @TheSiteSupply site.supply/3WK5kbA Air Jordan 6 Craft “Celestial Gold” releasing July 2023 Air Jordan 6 Craft “Celestial Gold” releasing July 2023 ✨ site.supply/3WK5kbA https://t.co/1KUbBB94F2

This premium and luxurious colorway is part of the Craft series that celebrates the craftsmanship and quality of the Jordan Brand. The AJ6 Craft "Celestial Gold" features a white leather upper with celestial gold overlays that have a cracked effect. It also has a white midsole with a gold Jumpman logo and a milky translucent outsole.

This elegant pair is expected to launch on July 15, 2023. With a retail price label of $200 for each pair, these footwear designs will be offered via the Nike’s SNKRS and a few other partnering retail chains.

3) Air Jordan 6 “Aqua”

October 7th 2023 Air Jordan 6 Retro "Aqua"October 7th 2023 Air Jordan 6 Retro "Aqua" 💧📆 October 7th 2023 https://t.co/iCxtgJXFj3

The legendary AJ 8 "Aqua" served as inspiration for the design of the Air Jordan 6 "Aqua," which has a black nubuck upper with splashes of aqua and purple on the lace toggle, perforated collar, spoiler pull tab and Jumpman logo. The color is carried over to the AJ 6 midsole, where it appears on the front half while aqua covers the back.

The pair gets an additional boost by using contrasting white stitching. The semi-translucent ice blue rubber around the heel, the forefoot, and the black rubber outsole complete the design cues.

On October 7, 2023, the $200 Air Jordan 6 "Aqua" is scheduled to go on sale at Nike and a few other shops.

4) Air Jordan 6 Gore-Tex "Mowabb”

mykicksthepassion @_MKTP Air Jordan 6 "Mowabb"

Release Date: Nov 29th, 2023 (Wednesday)

Color: Brown Kelp/Team Gold/Shadow Brown/Court Purple

Mens: $250

Style Code: FD1643-300 Air Jordan 6 "Mowabb"Release Date: Nov 29th, 2023 (Wednesday)Color: Brown Kelp/Team Gold/Shadow Brown/Court PurpleMens: $250Style Code: FD1643-300 https://t.co/C0baJWjU2R

The shoe is anticipated to have Gore-Tex on its upper to keep the wearer dry throughout the rainy seasons. The base and tongues feature "Brown Kelp" as well as purple patterning, with traces of orange on the pull tabs and sock liners. A midsole with spots on it sits on top of a semi-transparent outsole as the finishing touches.

The $250 AJ 6 Gore-Tex "Mowabb" will be available at SNKRS and a few other stores starting on November 29, 2023.

5) Air Jordan 6 Low “PSG”

Jordan Brand and the French football team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will release Air Jordan 6 Low this holiday season,. The product comes in distinctive PSG colors that combine magma orange and pale bone, with elements of gray and white scattered throughout the top. The iteration also has a suede base and neoprene tongues with the Jordan logo. A lace lock in an orange wrap and pull tabs at the heel are reoccurring components. Semi-transparent outsoles are one of the finishing touches.

The $200 AJ 6 Low "PSG" will be available at SNKRS, Nike.com, and a few more shops. Fans and other curious buyers will have to stick around for confirmed drop dates.

These were the five highly anticipated AJ 6 sneaker releases that will thrill the sneaker market in the coming months. If customers want to buy them, they can easily subscribe to the Swoosh’s website or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the aforementioned launches

