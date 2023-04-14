Nike Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Shadow” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand and Union LA recently unveiled two exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan 1 KO Low, and little did we know that the hype around this silhouette was just beginning and would continue to build in the upcoming months.

The highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 KO Low "Shadow" is set to release during the summer of 2023 at select retailers and Nike.com, with a retail price of $120. This shoe is a must-have for Air Jordan 1 KO enthusiasts and fans of the classic "Shadow" colorway. It's also a great option for those who prefer low-top sneakers that retain the heritage and style of the Air Jordan 1.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Shadow” shoes are covered in black and gray hues

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 KO Low is a low-top version of the AJ 1 KO, a canvas-based variant of the iconic Air Jordan 1 High that debuted in 1985. The “KO” stands for “knock-off”, as it was originally intended to be a cheaper alternative to the leather Air Jordan 1 High. However, over the years, the Air Jordan 1 KO has gained its own cult following and has been released in various colorways.

According to Jordan Brand's official website, the original famous silhouette was created because,

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further reads,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

One of the upcoming releases of the Air Jordan 1 KO Low is the “Shadow” colorway, which pays tribute to the original “Shadow” color scheme of the Air Jordan 1 High. The shoe features a black and gray canvas upper with gray suede swooshes and a leather heel overlay.

The tongue tags and insole sport “Nike” logos, while the heel features black Jordan Wings embroidery. The design is completed by black rubber outsoles, aged midsoles, and black nylon tongues. The sizing is also stamped on the inner lining, as per tradition.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The Air Jordan 1 KO Low "Shadow" is expected to release Summer 2023 The Air Jordan 1 KO Low "Shadow" is expected to release Summer 2023 ☀️ https://t.co/ZdqE81jmIa

The AJ 1 KO Low “Shadow” is part of a series of releases that celebrate the legacy of the Air Jordan 1 KO. Other colorways include the “Bred”, which was released earlier this year, and the “Chicago”, which is rumored to drop later this year. The silhouette also features sustainable materials such as recycled canvas and rubber, making it an eco-friendly choice for sneaker enthusiasts.

The “Shadow” variant is a testament to the enduring appeal of the AJ 1 KO, which has evolved from being a knock-off to being a knockout. It is a shoe that combines history, quality, and comfort in a sleek and versatile package.

A fresh pair of basketball shoes, the AJ 1 KO Low "Shadow," will be added to the Jordan Brand inventory in the upcoming weeks. To instantly learn about the impending rollout, fans of the NBA legend should consider signing up on Nike's e-commerce site or download the Nike SNKRS app.

