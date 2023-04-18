Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Craft “Light Orewood Brown” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand's "Craft" series will be significantly featured among Nike's releases for 2023. Signature Air Jordan models are being reimagined in new materials and altered designs. Premium tooling redesign has been witnessed on models like AJ 2, AJ 4, and AJ 6, but, so far, AJ 1 has been the most popular model of the "Craft" series.

In fact, the "Inside Out" releases from last year were the inaugural "Craft" versions to go on sale, and they have since donned several hues in both Mid and Low incarnations. The Air Jordan 1 Mid Craft "Light Orewood Brown" has since made a second appearance.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Craft “Light Orewood Brown” has a retail price tag of $135 for each pair. Expected to release later this year at Nike.com and other select retailers, they are slated to be a part of the women's collection. However, the design can also be worn by men who appreciate a refined and understated look. The shoes are a great addition to any sneaker collection, as they offer a fresh and modern twist on a timeless classic.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Craft “Light Orewood Brown” shoes adorn Tech Gray and Sail accents

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. It was the first signature shoe of Michael Jordan, the basketball legend who revolutionized the game and the culture. Since its debut in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has been reimagined in various colorways, materials, and styles, catering to the different tastes and preferences of sneaker enthusiasts.

One of the latest iterations of the Air Jordan 1 is the Mid Craft series, which features a unique take on the classic silhouette. The Mid Craft series is designed with a deconstructed aesthetic, using canvas and leather for the upper, and exposing the foam edges around the collar. The result is a textured and rugged look that adds some character and personality to the shoes.

The description of these mid-cut sneakers on the Nike web page reads:

“Turn style on its head with this crafted take on the Air Jordan 1 Mid. Its "inside out"-inspired construction, including unique layering and exposed foam accents, ups the ante on this timeless Jordan Brand silhouette. Details like the deco stitching on the Swoosh add coveted appeal, while the unexpected shading, rich mixture of materials, and aged midsole aesthetic give this release an artisan finish.”

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Craft “Light Orewood Brown” is one of the colorways in this series, and it has a subtle and versatile appeal. The new variant is wrapped in a White/Tech Gray/Sail/Light Orewood Brown color scheme.

The shoes have a light Orewood brown ripstop nylon base with tech gray overlays on the toe box, eyelets, Swooshes, and heel. The tongue is also made of canvas, with a black Jumpman logo on the label. The midsole is white, while the outsole is black, completing the simple yet stylish design.

The “Light Orewood Brown” shoes are fashionable, comfortable, and durable. They feature a classic cup sole construction with an Air unit in the heel for cushioning and impact protection. The rubber outsole provides traction and grip on various surfaces. The shoes also have perforations on the toe box for breathability and a padded collar for ankle support.

Don’t forget to grab the newly launched AJ 1 Mid Craft “Light Orewood Brown” shoes that are currently available for purchase. For more updates on future releases of the Craft series, you can easily subscribe to Nike’s website or get the SNKRS app.

