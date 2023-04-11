Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black/Royal Blue" Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jordan label has gained a lot of esteem and recognition within the sneaker community, particularly for its Air Jordan 1 silhouette. In 2023, as the AJ 1 celebrates its 40th anniversary, the original silhouette is now being promoted in different colorways. The most recent adaptation of the design is the "Black/Royal Blue" colorway on the mid-top version of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black/Royal Blue” shoes are expected to hit shelves in the upcoming weeks of this year. These shoes will be offered at a selling price label of $125 for each pair. They will be offered by select Nike retailers and online platforms.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Mid shoes will feature a white sole unit along with the titular black and blue ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most popular and acclaimed sneakers of all time. It was the first signature shoe of Michael Jordan, the basketball legend who revolutionized the game and the culture. The original AJ 1 was released in 1985 in a variety of colorways, some of which were banned by the NBA for violating the uniform policy.

Since then, the silhouette has been reimagined in countless versions, styles, and collaborations, but it always retains its classic appeal and heritage.

A history of the design process that led to the instantly identifiable look is provided on the website for Michael Jordan's sneaker line:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Here's a look at the uppers of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

One of the latest iterations of Air Jordan 1 is the Mid version, which features a slightly lower cut than the High version, but still offers the same comfort, durability and performance. The Mid version also allows for more creative and diverse color combinations, such as the next “Black/Royal Blue” colorway.

Despite having different color blocking and different materials, this Air Jordan 1 Mid is more akin to the original "Royal" in terms of tone. The toe box, mid-panel, and collar are all painted Royal Blue, and a large portion of this base has a metallic sheen. Following suit, the side-stamped Wings Logo contrasts the white/blue midsole's appearance with the blacked-out overlays as well as lace unit.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Black and Royal Blue shoes are a great addition to any sneaker wardrobe, as they offer a versatile and eye-catching look that can be donned with any outfit. Whether you are playing basketball, hanging out with friends, or hitting the streets, these shoes will make you stand out and feel comfortable.

They are a testament to the legacy and innovation of the Air Jordan brand, which continues to inspire generations of athletes, artists, and creators.

Be on the lookout for the new AJ 1 Mid "Black/Royal Blue" release. Fans of Michael Jordan and other interested readers can easily register on Nike's official page or download the SNRKS app to learn more about this launch and stay updated on it.

