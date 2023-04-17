Nike Tiger Woods '13 “Black” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based sportswear juggernaut Nike is bringing back many of its classic shoes in 2023, one of them being Nike Tiger Woods ‘13 “Black” shoes. These shoes are entirely wrapped up in a Black/Varsity Red/Stealth color scheme and are arriving about 10 years after their initial release.

The Nike Tiger Woods '13 black shoes are priced at $240 for each pair and will be released on April 21, 2023, at select Nike Golf retailers and Nike's website, both offline as well as online. The shoes are expected to sell out quickly, as they are a limited edition release and a tribute to one of the greatest golfers of all time.

Nike Tiger Woods ‘13 shoes are covered in all-black makeup with hits of varsity red

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Tiger Woods '13 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

On this day, four years ago, Tiger Woods won the Master's for the fifth time and claimed his first major victory in more than a decade. The four-time PGA Tour champion withdrew from this year's Masters Tournament due to plantar fasciitis, but The Swoosh recently unveiled its own plans to honor him.

The most recent pair of Nike Tiger Woods '13 black shoes can be of interest to you if you enjoy both golf and Nike footwear. These shoes are a retro version of the iconic design that was first launched in 2013 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of the most popular shoes.

The description of these sneakers on the Swoosh’s page reads:

“On the 10th anniversary of possibly the most popular Tiger Woods shoe ever, we’re rereleasing the iconic design as our 1st true Tiger retro, an ahead-of-its-time game-changer. It offers the unique fit and feel of Nike Free technology for all-round comfort and roaring post-putt fist pumps. The outsole helps keep you steady, so you can channel your Tiger-esque club twirls after ripping a massive tee shot down the middle of the fairway.”

The Nike Tiger Woods '13 black shoes are designed to offer a unique fit and all-round comfort with the help of Nike Free technology. This technology is based on the concept of natural motion, which allows the foot to flex and move freely without restrictions.

The shoes feature a flexible synthetic upper that is dressed in matte black, with a gray Swoosh on the mid panel and a red TW logo on the tongue. The upper also has a dynamic fit system that wraps around the foot for a snug and supportive feel.

The shoes have a Phylon midsole that provides lightweight cushioning and stability, and a rubber outsole that has integrated traction elements and spikes for optimal grip on different surfaces.

The outsole also mimics and adapts to the foot's natural motion, enhancing the performance and comfort of the shoe. These shoes not only pay homage to Tiger Woods but are also a testament to Nike's innovation and creativity in manufacturing golf footwear that meets the needs and preferences of golfers around the world.

The shoes are also available in a white colorway that was released earlier in February 2023. This colorway features a white upper with red and blue accents, inspired by the American flag. Both colorways are part of Nike's celebration of Tiger Woods' legacy and achievements in golf, as well as his influence on the sportswear industry.

