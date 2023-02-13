Nike Tiger Woods '13 golf shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike has a long history of collaborating with American golf legend Tiger Woods. The release of the retro Tiger Woods '13 men's golf shoes will allow the sportswear to recall its relationship with the golfer. The iconic shoe's re-release will commemorate its tenth anniversary.

As per early reports, the upcoming Tiger Woods ‘13 golf shoes are scheduled to arrive in the footwear market on February 16, 2023. These retro footwear designs will be offered with a retail price label of $240 for each pair. Fans and other curious buyers can avail them from Nike's online and offline locations and a few of its partnering retail chains.

Nike Tiger Woods '13 men’s golf shoes will be offered in classic white and black makeup

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although Tiger Woods may currently be sporting FootJoy shoes, Nike wants to remind fans that some of his most memorable career moments were created while donning the Swoosh. Tiger Woods's first-ever throwback golf shoe has arrived; it is an updated version of the ground-breaking 2013 model that merged the Nike Free design with fairway-ready components.

Rewind ten years, and the tale goes that Tiger was striving for a shoe that felt similar to the Nike Free he liked wearing while working out but was also practical on the golf field. In response to Tiger's request, Tobie Hatfield got to work and created an unparalleled golf shoe.

The brand highlights the backstory of this remarkable shoe,

“On the 10th anniversary of possibly the most popular Tiger Woods shoe ever, we’re rereleasing the iconic design as our 1st true Tiger retro, an ahead-of-its-time game-changer. It offers the unique fit and feel of Nike Free technology for all-round comfort and roaring post-putt fist pumps.”

Swoosh’s website further underlines the design inspiration,

“The inspiration behind the Nike TW ’13 began with Tiger himself. An avid enthusiast of Nike Free shoes away from the links, he asked for a golf shoe that gave him the same fit and feel as the shoes that he ran, lifted and trained in. The result was a combination of comfort and performance that changed golf shoes as we know them.”

The shoe will be covered in a White/Varsity Red/Jetstream/Anthracite color palette. The base layer is crisp white, which is embellished with black branding accents and details all over. Varsity red tones appear at the bottom, forming the sneakers' spikes.

The designed outsole, combined with the stability of a light-performing golf shoe, imitates and adapts to the foot's natural motion. With its cutting-edge outsole, you can maintain ground contact for a more extended period, better transferring energy from your feet to your shoe and from the sneaker to the ground.

With a strength-to-weight ratio plus custom fit, Nike's Dynamic Fit technology provides precise support. From the footbed to the lacing system, the 360-degree Flywire-infused nylon straps secure the foot for an adjustable fit that gives golfers strength with mobility.

Stay tuned to Swoosh’s official website for the launch of the Nike Tiger Woods ‘13 golf shoes that will arrive in the next few days. Sign up on the brand’s e-commerce store for timely alerts on this shoe.

