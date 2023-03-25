Nike Air Jordan 6 Golf “Players Championship” shoes: Price and more details explored 

A new iteration of the Air Jordan 6 Low is about to take over the sneaker industry. Swoosh's Jordan Brand introduces a new hue with a clean white background and skillfully balances the red and black tones.

The exclusive "Players Championship" Air Jordan 6 Golf shoe is scheduled to go on sale during the summer of 2023. Jordan fans will be able to purchase these shoes as soon as they become available through the Nike SNKRS app plus a few other affiliated retail locations. Each pair of these premium sneakers will cost $220 at retail.

Nike Air Jordan 6 Golf “Players Championship” shoes will be dressed in White and Bordeaux makeup

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan wore the Air Jordan 6 when he won his first NBA championship. The shoe has since gained widespread recognition. The sneaker model was heavily influenced by Air Jordan 5, although with some important alterations.

The AJ6's distinctive silhouette was created to complement Michael Jordan's jersey number "6." It remains a popular shoe today and is offered in a number of hues each year. The silhouette's golf-ready variant will be outfitted in White/Bordeaux for 2023.

Due to Michael Jordan's love of golf, golf-ready versions of his high-performance basketball shoes have been created. The first Air Jordans with golf spikes appeared in 2015 and more retro Js have recently started to feature course-ready designs as well.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The origin and evolution of the sixth signature shoe is mentioned on the Jordan Brand’s official web page as,

“During the 1990-91 season, in the face of a cool adversity from their long-standing Detroit rivals, the Bulls stayed strong to advance to The Finals for the first time ever. There, Jordan's mid-air elegance was put on full display. And it was while wearing a pair of Air Jordan Vis that Michael Jordan claimed his first championship title.”

It further reads,

“The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ's German sportscar. It's very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible air. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture's iconic figures during its debut year.”

Take a look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The silhouette is largely covered in white leather across its design, with touches of bordeaux and white on top. The Jumpman logo is in a wine-red color and appears on the toe box, mid-foot panels, and heel of the shoe. The tongue flap is made of Bordeaux leather with a white lace cover as well as Bordeaux neoprene on the bottom and top halves.

The model has additional elements including a wine glass sewn into the heel, a clear plastic lace lock with a cherry image, and flecks of "water" placed on the back half of the shoe. The white as well as Bordeaux Air Jordan 6 midsole and spiked AJ 6 outer sole unit complete the look.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming 2023 release of the new "Players Championship" Air Jordan 6 Golf. For frequent updates on the variant, Jordanheads and other sneakerheads can easily download the SNRKS app or sign up on the Nike website.

Poll : 0 votes