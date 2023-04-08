Nike Air Force 1 Low Wild collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label, has continued to maintain its number one position by launching brand-new sneaker models and iterations of pre-existing classic and popular sneakers. Nike has also focused on extending its pre-existing catalog by giving their popular sneaker models, i.e. Dunk, Air Force, Air Max and Jordan, new makeovers.

Nike has debuted many new sneaker models in 2023, including the Sabrina 1, Ja 1, Air Max 270 Go and Air Max Pulse. The label is now introducing a brand-new iteration of the iconic and legendary Air Force 1 Model, dubbed the Air Force 1 Wild.

After Nike lavishly celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 sneaker model in 2022, the label is now ready to introduce brand-new iteration of it. The latest iteration, i.e. Air Force 1 Wild, will be launched exclusively for women for outdoors.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Wild sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, it will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Wild sneaker collection

The Swoosh label's veteran Bruce Kilgore designed the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker model and debuted it to the world in 1982. The shoe model was originally released as a basketball sneaker but has slowly been become more of a lifestyle choice and streetwear choice for sneakerheads.

The model has continued to attract the attention of the sneaker community and has been in circulation for more than four decades. It has been recognized for its clean aesthetic and appealing characteristics. The Nike website describes the story and history of the sneaker model as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Street Night Live @StreetNightLive The new Air Force 1 Wild is looking quite interesting. Pretty solid model that fits right into the recent hiking vibe boom. The new Air Force 1 Wild is looking quite interesting. Pretty solid model that fits right into the recent hiking vibe boom. https://t.co/MZoJOMqjCL

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Air Force 1 sneaker model has been released in multiple iterations in the last four decades, including low-top, high-top, mid-top, command force, EMB and PLT.AF.ORM. Now, the latest to be interpreted is the Air Force 1 Wild, which is a women's exclusive model. The shoe was designed keeping outdoors in mind.

The sneaker model is somewhat similar to the previously released Air Force 1 Boot. It replaces the original sole unit with a much-suited sole for the trail. The upper of the shoe - which was traditional leather - is now of durable combination of ballistic mesh and nubuck.

More details are added with additional cushioning inside the heel, reinforced stitching along the forefoot and a dual lace system, which ensures a form fit. Five sneaker makeovers were teased by the label, but none of them have received an official release date. The iteration is rumored to release during Holidays 2023 for $145.

