Nike Air Force 1 Platform "Snakeskin" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike gave its popular and beloved sneaker model Air Force 1, a grand celebratory makeover for its 40th anniversary in 2022. The label launched unforgettable makeovers, which included stunning GRs and collaborations. The most memorable collaboration is with Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh, and Billie Eilish.

Now, the swoosh label will continue the launches of various colorways over the Air Force 1 silhouette in 2023. The swoosh label will capitalize on the ongoing hype of Air Force 1 and has already revealed its 2023 lineup. The latest appearance is over the platform iteration of the shoe in the "Snakeskin" color scheme.

The Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM sneaker was redesigned as a women's sneaker, which added a few inches to the height. An official release date for the Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM "Snakeskin" sneakers haven't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM "Snakeskin" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike Air Force 1 is a Bruce Kilgore-designed sneaker model that debuted as a basketball shoe in 1982. The shoe has been continuously circulating for over four decades and almost every sneakerhead has a pair of the Air Force 1.

The sneaker model was originally released as a part of the basketball community, however, is currently one of the biggest parts of lifestyle and streetwear community. The official Nike site introduces the sneaker model,

"Debuting in 1982, the AF-1 was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionising the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with the same soft and springy cushioning that changed sneaker history."

The sneaker model has been released in multiple iterations in the last four decades including low-top, high-top, mid-top, command force, EMB, and PLT.AF.ORM. The latter of which is being clad in a "snakeskin" makeover. The official site introduces Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM sneaker model,

"Let classic, easy-to-wear AF-1 style rise to the occasion with the Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM. Its elegantly shaped and lifted midsole delivers a proud, new voice to the hoops franchise. The leather on the upper breaks in easily and ages to soft perfection while the sculpted collar and pillowy heel keep it comfy. Captivate your audience."

The entire upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material with a faux snakeskin makeover. The snakeskin pattern is added upon the entire upper, overlays, and panels, with a tonal look.

The snakeskin pattern contrast with light mocha shade, which is added upon the sock liners, laces, and the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral sides.

The look is finished off with a crisp white sole unit, which features an elevated midsoles and a soft foam rubber outsoles. Rubber outsoles feature a classic pivot circle pattern on tread, which adds traction and durability. The pair is rumored to release in 2023 in women's sizes for $110.

