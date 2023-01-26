Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB "Lakers" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike gave its all-time favorite silhouette, Air Force 1 a grand 40th-anniversary celebration in 2022. The swoosh label launched many makeovers, including GRs, collaborations, and PEs for the sneaker model. A few of these makeovers, including the Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh x Air Force 1 went on to make history.

The collaborative models with partners such as Louis Vuitton and Billie Eilish are especially what had customers hyped about these silhouettes. The swoosh label will now continue the trend in 2023 and already has multiple makeovers slated to release in this year's catalog. The latest makeover to appear is over the Embedded model in the "Lakers" color scheme.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low EMB "Lakers" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Spring Summer 2023.

Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB "Lakers" sneakers will be released in white and purple shades

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB "Lakers" sneakers will be released in white and purple shades (Image via Sportskeeda)

The swoosh label debuted the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker as a basketball shoe back in 1982 and ever since then, the label has made sure to keep it in continuous rotation. Over the past four decades, the Bruce Kilgore-designed sneaker model has been clad in hundreds of different makeovers. They are one of the must-have items in one's wardrobe.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Sportswear will be bringing back the Air Force 1 Low EMB in a Lakers-like “Bold Berry” colorway for Spring 2023.＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB “Bold Berry”

Color: White/Bold Berry-Speed Yellow

Style Code: FJ4209-100

Release Date: 2023

Price: $130 Nike Sportswear will be bringing back the Air Force 1 Low EMB in a Lakers-like “Bold Berry” colorway for Spring 2023.＞＞Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB “Bold Berry”Color: White/Bold Berry-Speed YellowStyle Code: FJ4209-100Release Date: 2023Price: $130 https://t.co/htJvwqEBkP

The sneaker model was originally released as a basketball shoe and is currently a huge part of the lifestyle and streetwear categories. Its "Triple White" colorway is one of the most hyped sneakers and is famous for its clean and sleek look.

The sneaker model has been given multiple iterations including - high-top, mid-top, low-top, command force, platform, and more. The latest iteration continues the embedded series of the model, which highlights archival models that were placed firmly into the game of basketball.

Magnus Greater @MagnusIsGreater The Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB Returns In Lakers Colors The Nike Air Force 1 Low EMB Returns In Lakers Colors https://t.co/h3ezNMgVre

The silhouette is embracing its basketball roots with this makeover. It is clad in purple hues that are instantly reminiscent of the Lakers. The shoe's most prominent detail is placed over the mid-foot panels, where a repeating embossed pattern makes an appearance.

Shades of purple are added over the branding details and swoosh logos on the midfoot panels. A hint of yellow is also added over the tongue tag's branding and midsoles. The look is finished with an all-white sole unit and customers can't wait to get their hands on them.

The official Nike site introduces the silhouette:

"Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The site further describes the hold Air Force 1 sneakers have on the sneaker sphere:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 became an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music and sneaker culture can’t be denied."

The pair is rumored to release via Nike in the coming months for $110.

Poll : 0 votes