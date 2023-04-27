"Bedroom curtains as shoe laces": Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG W "Praline"⁠ at the center of online jokes

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG W is a women's-exclusive version of the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker. It will be released in the "Praline" colorway in 2023. The shoe features a classic high-top design with a leather upper and the iconic Jordan "Wings" logo on the ankle. The shoe also has Nike Air branding on the tongue and a perforated toe box for breathability.

Jordan Brand has released a variety of colorways for Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG W, including both classic and new color schemes. Some of the most popular colorways for this shoe include "Court Purple," "Lucky Green," and "Satin Black Toe" iterations. In 2023, the sneaker brand will drop the "Praline"⁠ colorway of the model.

Just a few days ago, photos of the upcoming "Praline"⁠ AJ 1 Retro High made its way to social media. Fans have since taken to making a joke about the laces of the shoe, with some even calling it "bedroom curtains."

Sneakerhead joking about the laces of AJ 1 Retro High OG W "Praline" (Image via @sneakernews/Instagram)

Fans react to Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG W "Praline"⁠ laces

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG W "Praline"⁠ sneakers (Image via SN)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG W has been well-received by sneaker enthusiasts. It was particularly loved by women who appreciated the opportunity to own a classic sneaker in sizes and colorways made specifically for them. So, when sneakerheads found out that the AJ Retro High W "Praline" would be released, they were excited and happy about the women's exclusive drop.

However, some were weirded out by the laces of the shoe. While some compared them to bedroom curtains, others compared them to nightgowns. The original post on Instagram was uploaded by @sneakernews and had several hilarious reactions. Some people even called the ribbon laces for the Air Jordan 1 High as not complementing the shoe.

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

More about Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG W "Praline" sneakers

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG W "Praline" sneakers (Image via SN)

AJ 1 Retro High OG W "Praline" is a women's exclusive sneaker set to be released on September 13, 2023. The shoe is expected to be available at select Air Jordan 1 retailers and online.

The shoe is composed of a mix of materials, including suede, leather, and satin, and features a colorway inspired by praline candy. It is set to retail for $180 USD.

The overlay and the Swoosh are wrapped in a natural-colored, high-quality leather that gives the pair the appearance of elegance. The shoe's underfoot is constructed completely of white material. It not only echoes the branding seen elsewhere but also works well with the "Sail" finish that can be seen on the midsole below.

The customary flat laces that are seen on the silhouette have been omitted in favor of a raised ribbon that resembles satin.

Sneakerheads can keep an eye on Nike's official store to grab a pair of the upcoming women's exclusive AJ 1 High.

