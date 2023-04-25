Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Red Black" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has often made waves in the sneaker industry with its iconic releases. The duo has continually provided their fans with the most desired colorways upon their classic sneaker models such as the Air Jordan 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and more, which currently extends up to AJ 37.

The Jordan label previously announced 2023 to be the "Jorda Year" with respect to Michael Jordan's legendary jersey number 23. The label is now continuing the celebration by launching multiple makeovers and colorways over its Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The latest to surface is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Red Black," also known as "Chicago."

The official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Red Black" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023. As per the publication, the new sneakers can be purchased in men's, grade-school, pre-school, and toddler sizes for $125, $110, $75, and $60, respectively.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Red Black" sneakers come clad in the Chicago Bulls color-blocking

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Red Black" sneakers come clad in the Chicago Bulls color-blocking

Michael Jordan signed a lifetime deal with Nike in 1984 and permanently conjoined the sneaker world with the basketball world. The dynamic duo kick-started their partnership with the launch of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, which has maintained its undeniable presence in the streetwear sphere for more than three decades.

The red, black, and white combination, dubbed "Chicago," has been Michael Jordan's signature color scheme since 1985. This is a representation of Michael Jordan's basketball team, the Chicago Bulls. While most of the sneakers in the mid 80's followed an all-white color scheme, MJ introduced the "Chicago" color scheme.

Since then, the label has remixed and remastered the "Chicago" color scheme many times. The new makeover will see the base layer of the shoe constructed out of white leather material, which is overlaid with black panels.

The white hue is placed upon the perforated toe boxes, mid-panels, heel counters, and midsoles. The black panels are accentuated upon the forefoot, collars, tongues, and lacing system.

Pops of red are added to the ankles, the winged basketball logo, plain cotton laces, and the rubber outsoles underfoot. Branding details are added with the Jumpman logo upon the tongues and sockliners in red and black hues, respectively. The look is finished off with black profile swooshes, placed upon both medial and lateral sides.

Nike introduced the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, stating:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

Customers now await an announcement about the official release date from the company.

