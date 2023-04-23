Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Brown Teal" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has continued to make waves in the streetwear community, launching iconic makeovers upon the Air Jordan sneaker lineage. The label has continually followed the latest trends to satisfy consumers' needs and desires.

Michael Jordan's eponymous label previously announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" in honor of MJ's legendary jersey number. In celebration of the occasion, the label has consistently provided its consumers with vibrant makeovers, especially over the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, which kick-started the Air Jordan sneaker lineage.

The Swoosh label hasn't announced an official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Brown Teal" sneakers yet. However, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair will soon be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in kid's sizes.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Brown Teal" sneakers will be released exclusively in kids sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Brown Teal" sneakers will be released exclusively in kids sizes (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage is one of the most famous culturally relevant sneaker lines of all time. Michael Jordan signed a lifetime deal with the Swoosh label in 1984 and permanently conjoined the sneaker and fashion world with the basketball world.

The dynamic duo's debut Air Jordan 1 sneaker model has maintained an undeniable presence in the streetwear and pop-cultural sphere for more than three decades. Introducing the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, the official Swoosh label's site states:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The top and rear view of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The shoe is joining the recently revealed Air Jordan 4 "Brown/Teal" toddler shoes. As such, it features multiple colors that are in alignment with the fall season. The sneaker has brown, tan, and teal hues and will appear ahead of the fall.

The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of canvas and suede material. The base is clad in white leather material, which is accentuated upon the perforated toeboxes, mesh tongues, and mid-panels. The white base contrasts with the seas of tan and brown hue in suede textile. The forefoot overlays, heel counters, ankle collars, and the lacing system come clad in mocha hue.

Details of the sneakers featuring all three colors (Image via Nike)

Another earthy shade is added to the mix with the tan-hued profile swooshes, which are placed upon both medial and lateral sides. The sea green/teal shade is added upon the plain cotton laces that has a speckled design. Branding details are added with the tan-hued winged-basketball logo upon the heel counters, and the mocha-hued Jumpman logo upon the tongue tags.

Another graphic of the Jumpman logo is added in the light green shade, which is placed upon the teal sockliners. Lastly, the look is finished off with sail midsoles and tan-hued rubber outsoles.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Brown Teal" sneakers are rumored to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes