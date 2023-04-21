Nike Air Jordan 4 TD “Brown/Teal” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Air Jordan 4 is one of the most popular sneakers in the Air Jordan family and there are several releases planned for 2023. AJ 4 Retro "Craft" SE was released on February 11, 2023, for a retail price of $210. AJ 4 WMNS "Oil Green" dropped on February 9, 2023, for a retail price of $200. AJ 4 "Thunder" is set to release on May 13, 2023, for a retail price of $210. There are also four other colorways planned for release in 2023.

While all these AJ 4 models are in adult size, soon an AJ 4 pair will drop for toddlers. Why should adults have all the fun! As per the leaks from sneaker outlets, the Air Jordan 4 TD “Brown/Teal” will drop sometime in 2023. The release date and price hasn't been disclosed yet.

The Nike Air Jordan 4 TD “Brown/Teal” sneakers will be dressed in earth-based brown shades

AJ 4 TD “Brown/Teal” (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 4 TD “Brown/Teal” sneakers will be dressed in earthy browns that will gradually become lighter shades of brown colors in this palette. The colorway is quite similar to the Union LA x AJ 4 “Desert Moss.”

A flurry of sail-colored elements provide unity to the shoe's contrasting textures: the mudguard is coated in rich dark chocolate, the jacquard knit bottom has a mocha finish, and the dominating suede top ends in brilliant tan. The gum outsole complements the tonally neutral upper, which features quarter overlays, a nylon collar, and the Jumpman logo on the tongue, as well as a teal injection.

Anna nguyen @anNa15146325 FIRST LOOK: Air Jordan 4 in Brown/Teal with gum soles (TD sizes pictured) 🧸

Nike offers a range of Jordan shoes for babies and toddlers, including the Jordan 1 Retro High OG, the Jordan Max Aura 4, as well as AJ 4. Champs Sports has the Jordan Retro 4 in a white, gym red, and French blue colorway for toddler boys. Various retailers have the Jordan 4 Retro Little Kids shoes in white and metallic silver.

Shoe Palace offers the AJ 4 Retro Messy Room Infant Toddler Lifestyle shoes in a French blue, white, gym red, pearl white, chutney, and altitude green color scheme. AJ 4 is quite a popular model among toddlers and kids.

Air Jordan 4 is designed with a padded tongue and collar, as well as a foam midsole that provides cushioning and support for young feet. This helps to reduce fatigue and prevent injuries during play.

AJ 4 TD “Brown/Teal” (Image via Nike)

The shoe's rubber outsole is designed with a herringbone pattern that provides excellent traction and grip on the court, helping young players make quick cuts and directional changes with confidence. Air Jordan 4 is known for its iconic design, which features a unique "wings" logo on the side and a visible Air-Sole unit on the heel. This stylish design is sure to be a hit with young basketball players who want to look and feel like their favorite NBA stars.

With its comfortable, supportive design and iconic style, AJ 4 is an excellent choice for toddlers. Stay tuned to know the official release date of the Nike Air Jordan 4 TD “Brown/Teal” sneakers.

