3 highly-anticipated upcoming Air Jordan 4 releases of 2023 amid "Thunder" restock reports

Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" is set to be restocked in 2023 as per reports. The sneaker pair were last released in 2012 and will be available for the first time since then. There have been hints of an early release on SNKRS via Shock Drop, and the pair are also expected to be restocked on Jordan SNKRS Reserve. The Finish Line is also expected to restock the shoes in both men's and grade school sizes. The restocked pair will be available on May 13, 2023 and will retail for $210.

But there is more! Not only will this model be released in 2023, but there will be more variants of Air Jordan 4s that will be available. Nike has decided to release more Air Jordan 4 variants in the upcoming months stretching to 2024. So, let's take a look at some of the highly-anticipated upcoming Air Jordan 4 releases of 2023.

Air Jordan 4 Red Cement, Frozen Moments and Olive Canvas will come along with Thunder

1) Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement"

The AJ 4 "Red Cement", first released in 1989, features a predominantly red leather upper with black and gray accents, including the distinctive "cement" speckling on the midsole and heel tab. The "Red Cement" colorway was first retroed in 1999 and has since been re-released several times. The pair will make a comeback in 2023 and will be available at select Jordan Brand stockists and online. Some of the retailers that will carry the shoes include Solebox, BSTN, and SNKRS.

Release date: August 12, 2023

Price: $210

2) Air Jordan 4 "Frozen Moments"

AJ 4 Frozen Moments (Image via Nice Kicks)

The Air Jordan XX9 "Frozen Moments" is part of the Jordan Brand "Frozen Moments" that includes the Jordan CP3.9 and Jordan Super.Fly 4. The sneaker pair were released in 2015 and feature shades of blue with an icy outsole and a graphic print on the Flyweave upper. Currently, there are no AJ 4 "Frozen Moments" available in the market. However, the AJ 4 WMNS "Frozen Moments" is set to be released in 2023.

As per reports, the AJ 4 WMNS "Frozen Moments" will have a color scheme of "Sail," "Neutral Gray," "Light Iron Ore," "Metallic Silver," and "Black." However, sneakerheads may have to wait a bit to see the official images of the shoe.

Release date: August 26, 2023

Price: $200

3) Air Jordan 4 Olive Canvas

The AJ 4 "Olive Canvas" is a colorway of the AJ 4 sneaker which was first released in 2018. The shoe features an olive green canvas upper with black accents, including laces, mesh inserts, and the Jumpman logo. The midsole is white with black and olive speckles, and the outsole is gum rubber.

The model is slated to return in late 2023. The "Olive Canvas" colorway is part of Jordan Brand's Holiday 2023 collection and the sneaker pair will be available at select retailers and at Nike's online store.

Release date: December 2, 2023

Price: $210

AJ 4 features a unique and distinctive design with elements like plastic wing eyelets, mesh inserts, and a visible Air-Sole unit in the heel. It is a beloved sneaker variant among collectors and enthusiasts, and its enduring popularity has led to frequent retro releases and collaborations with other brands and designers. AJ 4 is a significant piece of sneaker history and a must-have for any sneakerhead or fan of Michael Jordan's legacy.

Poll : 0 votes