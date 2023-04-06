5 best Nike Air Jordan 4 under $400

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label introduced the iconic Air Jordan 4 sneaker model more than two decades ago in 1989. Tinker Hatfield, a swoosh label veteran and iconic shoe designer, conceptualized MJ's fourth signature sneaker and got appreciated by sneakerheads around the globe.

The story of the Air Jordan 4 sneaker model, as mentioned on the official web page of Jordan Brand, reads:

"The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcneding the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise."

Michael Jordan's fourth signature shoe has witnessed some of the greatest collaborations in the sneakersphere, including those with Eminem, Travis Scott, Off White, and more. The shoe debuted at a retail rate of $110, which has currently gone up to $200. However, some of these pairs have been resold for thousands of dollars as well.

For OG sneakerheads, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of best out of all under the budget of $400.

"Fire Red" and four other Air Jordan 4 colorways under $400

1) Drake OVO x Nike Air Jordan 4 "Raptors" (2019)

Canadian artist Drake collaborated with the Jordan label to launch a "Raptors" themed makeover of Air Jordan 4. The sneaker model comes clad in a Black/Court Purple/University Red color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes clad in a black base, which is accented with purple midsoles, red pops, and a black sole.

The sneaker was released via Nike on June 2, 2019, at a retail price of $200. Currently, the shoe retails for $398 on StockX.

2) Air Jordan 4 Retro "Oreo" (2015)

Sneaker Myth @sneakermyth Finally, This Saturday Is The Launch Of The Jordan 4 "Tech Grey" Aka "Oreo" Will You Be Copping? http://t.co/Yslpyn1wPX Finally, This Saturday Is The Launch Of The Jordan 4 "Tech Grey" Aka "Oreo" Will You Be Copping? http://t.co/Yslpyn1wPX

The AJ4 "Oreo" sneaker comes clad in a Black/Tech Grey/White color scheme and features a special jumpman hangtag. The sneaker features a perforated quarter panel, and the upper is constructed out of black tumbled leather with perforations in place of the mesh netting. Details such as speckled midsoles, tech grey accents, and oval laces finish off the design.

The pair was launched on February 21, 2015, at a retail price of $190. Currently, the shoe retails for $323 on StockX.

3) Air Jordan 4 "Fire Red" (2012)

Clad in a White/Varsity Red/Black color scheme, the AJ4 "Fire Red" sneaker was launched in 2012. The base is clad in white hue, which contrasts with multiple pops of black and red all over the shoe. The branding details, including the Jumpman logo, are clad in a fire red hue.

The shoe was released on April 8, 2012, for $160 and currently retails for $396 on StockX.

4) Air Jordan 4 "What The" (2019)

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of AJ4, the Jordan brand released a special edition makeover, dubbed "What The" in 2019. The sneaker model comes clad in a White/Military Blue/Fire Red/Black/Cement Gray color scheme. The white leather up contrasts with black, military blue, and fire red accents. The shoe is further contrasted with cement gray midsoles, mismatched tongues, and contrasting outsoles.

The sneaker was launched on November 23, 2019, at a retail price of $200 and can currently be copped via StockX for $374.

5) Air Jordan 4 "Laser Black Gum" (2019)

PDK @PureDopeKicks Look for the Air Jordan 4 SE Laser “Black Gum” to release on January 19th. Look for the Air Jordan 4 SE Laser “Black Gum” to release on January 19th. https://t.co/xhtFdLLqeL

This sneaker makeover comes clad in a Black/White/Gum Light Brown/University Red color scheme. The shoe's upper come clad in a completely black hue, with the underlays featuring multiple etched details. The look is finished off with gum rubber outsoles.

The shoe was released on January 19, 2019 for $200. Currently, it can be purchased for $380 via StockX.

Poll : 0 votes