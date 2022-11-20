5 best Drake x Nike Air Jordan sneakers of all time 

Only a few individuals can claim to have multiple collaborations with the Jordan and the original Nike label, and Canadian rapper Drake is one of them. The rapper has had a collaborative relationship with Nike, which has been going on for nearly 10 years aside from a small hiccup.

In this 10-year span, Drake and Nike have produced many memorable Air Jordans and Nike silhouettes, including the notable Air Jordan 11 in pink snakeskin mudguards, Air Jordan 8 honoring Charles Oakley, and many more. However, their connection goes deeper as the rapper has shot his iconic music video for Laugh Now, Cry Later in the Nike campus.

Now, as the next step of the Drake x Nike partnership is on the way with Certified Lover Boy makeover upon Air Force 1, Sportskeeda is looking into all the collaborative sneakers that have been debuted by the two.

Top 5 Drake x Nike Air Jordan sneaker collaborations that one needs to remember

1) Air Jordan 3 Retro Drake v/s Lil Wayne

"Drake(Gold/OVO) V.S Lil Wayne(Red/Blood)" Air Jordan 3 PE's



http://t.co/zkwDL67o7M The"Drake(Gold/OVO) V.S Lil Wayne(Red/Blood)" Air Jordan 3 PE'shttp://t.co/zkwDL67o7M The "Drake(Gold/OVO) V.S Lil Wayne(Red/Blood)" Air Jordan 3 PE's 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 http://t.co/zkwDL67o7M

This is one of the rarest sneaker collabs between Drake and Michael Jordan's labels. The dynamic duo unveiled a sample pair of Air Jordan 3 in Drake v/s Lil Wayne makeover. In 2014, the Canadian singer toured with his mentor Lil Wayne and created two takes of it.

One of the sneakers is in a predominately white hue, while the other is black. The silhouette's come constructed out of custom insoles, tumbled leather, and matching laces to execute the vibes of Street Fighter. The black colorway of the kicks was auctioned off on eBay for $25,000 in 2015.

2) Air Jordan 10 White "OVO"

Air Jordan 10 "OVO"

Release Date: 08/01/15

Color: Summit White/Metallic Gold-White

Style #: 819955-100

Price: $225 http://t.co/RsDn12ogtu Air Jordan 10 "OVO"Release Date: 08/01/15Color: Summit White/Metallic Gold-WhiteStyle #: 819955-100Price: $225 http://t.co/RsDn12ogtu

After releasing multiple samples and exclusives, Drake's label October's Very Own and Jordan Brand finally collaborated for a public release. The Air Jordan 10 White "OVO" is made of leather with a summit white hue dressing up most of the upper. The summit white hue contrasts with the stringray leather overlays and white midsoles.

The gold accents are found throughout the upper, and the translucent outsole finishes off the look. The "OVO" branding appears printed on the bottoms, which completes the overall look. The pair was launched on NIKE, SNKRS, and select retailers on September 12, 2015, at a retail price of $225.

3) Air Jordan 12 White OVO

Air Jordan 12 OVO

Released Date: 07/30/16

Color: White/Metallic Gold-White

Style #: 456985-090 Air Jordan 12 OVOReleased Date: 07/30/16Color: White/Metallic Gold-WhiteStyle #: 456985-090 https://t.co/zUTLfzoDYX

One of the best pairs to be born out of the OVO-Nike and Drake's relationship is the Air Jordan Retro 12 in the white colorway. The silhouette was launched on October 1, 2016, at a retail price of $225. Currently, they can be availed at reseller sites for $1,216. The white and gold colorway was also released alongside the counter-black version.

The sneakers were announced alongside Drake's Summer Sixteen concert. The kicks' construct is kept intact like its previous models, with gold elements taking up most of the attention.

4) Drake x Air Jordan 8 “Calipari Pack”

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Drake Reveals Kentucky-Inspired Air Jordan 8 “Calipari” Pack Drake Reveals Kentucky-Inspired Air Jordan 8 “Calipari” Pack https://t.co/epJrYIuF79

Drake's Toronto-based label OVO collaborated with the swoosh label in 2017 to release the AJ8 Calipari pack, featuring two pairs in the "home" and "away" color scheme. The sneakers were named after the University of Kentucky's basketball coach John Calipari who spent time with Drake in Memphis.

The sneakers' were made only in 80 units and were released at Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on May 27, 2017, at a retail price of $140. The pair features black leather upper and iconic OWL logos on the sock liners and heel loops. The pair were sold at Sotheby's for $6000 to $8000.

5) Air Jordan 4 “Drake/Raptors”

B/R Kicks @brkicks Drake’s signature featured on the tongue of the upcoming Air Jordan 4 NRG “Raptors” official images Drake’s signature featured on the tongue of the upcoming Air Jordan 4 NRG “Raptors” official images https://t.co/SvfSztFy8A

This silhouette was given with Drake's name attached to the iconic Toronto's team. The sneakers were released on June 2, 2019, and come in red, black, and purple hues. The Jumpman logo on the tongue tag was accompanied by Drake's signature in the south.

The shoe is infamous due to the hiccup faced by the artist when Pusha T wrote a diss song for him and rumored collabs between the rival Adidas and the Canadian singer surfaced. However, it was still one of the most talked about sneakers and was released to the public for a $200 retail price.

Drake's partnership with Nike and Jordan has continued despite many issues, and they continue to release iconic silhouettes such as Air Terra, Air Force 1, and many more.

