Where to buy Drake OVO x Toronto FC x MLC apparel collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Drake's retail streetwear brand, October's Very Own, aka OVO, collaborated with soccer club Toronto FC, and Major League Soccer for an apparel collection consisting of hoodies, sweatpants, tees, and caps.

The collection commemorates the arrival of Lorenzo Insigne in the Toronto FC team and the MLS, from next summer.

Toronto, Canada, is home to pop singer and rapper Drake, who has always supported the Toronto FC team, and founded his label, OVO in his hometown as well.

The apparel and accessories line was released exclusively in Canada on July 2, 2022.

The SS22 collection can be availed in the the price range of $68 to $158 Canadian dollars, on the official e-commerce site or in-store at OVO, at the Real Sports' official website, and the BMO Field in limited amounts.

All the products in the Drake OVO x MLC x Toronto FC apparel collection, welcoming Lorenzo Insigne

A closer look at the newly released Drake OVO x MLC x Toronto FC apparel collection, welcoming Lorenzo Insigne (Image via @welcomeovo / Instagram)

On January 8, 2022, professional Italian soccer player Lorenzo Insigne made an announcement to leave football club S.S.C. Napoli and join Major League Soccer, under club Toronto FC.

Now, with his first match scheduled to take place on July 9, 2022, against San Jose Earthquakes, the club and the league are celebrating his arrival with Drake's OVO. OVO's official Instagram handle, @welcomeovo, took to Instagram to introduce the collaborative collection on July 1, 2022, writing:

"In celebration of Lorenzo “Il magnifico” Insigne’s arrival to Toronto, OVO® has partnered with the Toronto FC and Major League Soccer (MLS), on a limited capsule collection."

The 11-piece apparel and accessories line comprises fleece hoodies, sweatpants, graphic tees, and adjustable caps, all clad in white, black, and red, representing the colors of both the club as well as MSL.

The items in the collection are priced as follows:

Fleece Hoodie, which can be availed for $158 (Canadian dollar) (approx. $158 USD) in red, black, and white colorways. Swetpants, which can be availed for $138 (Canadian dollar) (approx $105 USD) in black, white, and red colorways. T-shirt, which can be availed for $68 (Canadian dollar) (approx $52 USD) in black and white colorways. Sportcap, which can be availed for $68 ( Canadian dollar) (approx $52 USD) in white, black, and red colorways.

Each of these pieces features the official OVO owl and Toronto FC logo with the former on the left side of the apparel and the latter on the right. The collaborative campaign was shot at the BMO Field as a part of a special promo.

The limited edition collection in collaboration with Drake's lifestyle brand marks the signing of the Azzurri's celebrated forward. The brand further announced that the collection will be released exclusively in Canada.

The entire collection was released exclusively on the official e-commerce site of OVO in the price range of $68 to $158 (Canadian dollars).

In other news, Drake's lifestyle brand, OVO, recently also released a collaborative capsule with Artestar artist Keith Haring. The Keith Haring x OVO capsule consists of hoodies, denim jackets, tees, and pins. The collection is a part of the Spring Summer 2022 capsule and references Haring's past Night Owl artwork.

