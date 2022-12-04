When will the Nike Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" sneakers be released? 

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike has paid special attention to expanding its Air Jordan 9 sneaker catalog by introducing new colorways.

The latest of them to surface is the "Fire Red." The silhouette has previously received many iconic colorways, including "Particle Grey" and "Chile Red."

The latest "Fire Red" colorway seems to be a hybrid between the two aforementioned colorways as it features both red and grey hues. The Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on December 13, 2022.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" sneakers featuring Fire Red and Cool Grey color scheme

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" sneakers featuring Fire Red and Cool Grey color scheme (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 9 silhouette never got an NBA debut from Michael Jordan himself, but the silhouette has managed to remain a fan favorite. The shoe has had moments of center stage and the latest "Fire Red" colorway is putting the spotlight back on it.

The "Fire Red" color scheme is one of the mainstream color schemes of the Air Jordan lineage, and has already been adorned over Air Jordans 3, 4, and 5 amongst many other Nike sneakers. The official site introduces the silhouette:

"The Air Jordan 9 is a symbol of versatility. First released when MJ moved from the court to the diamond, this Tinker Hatfield design still brings the heat. Covertly bold, the Fire Red and Cool Grey colorway adds a classic vibe that's easy to style."

Mojo Kickz @KickzMojo Air Jordan 9 ‘Fire Red’

Loaded on SNKRS!

Releasing December 13th Air Jordan 9 ‘Fire Red’ Loaded on SNKRS!Releasing December 13th https://t.co/PK7GAH1kRo

The official site further gives the details of the upcoming Air Jordan 9 sneakers:

"Crisp leather, durable textile and embroidered accents keep the magic of the original, and the iconic outsole continues to celebrate MJ's values and character—on and off the court."

The sneakers' uppers are constructed out of an ideal blend of patent glossy leathers with high-quality matte materials. The underlays of the sneakers come clad in white matte leathers which contrasts with the cool grey glossy colorways.

小言 @ko_go_to Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Releases December 13th＞＞



Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Color: White/Fire Red-Cool Grey

Style Code: CT8019-162

Release Date: December 13, 2022

Price: $200 Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Releases December 13th＞＞Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”Color: White/Fire Red-Cool GreyStyle Code: CT8019-162Release Date: December 13, 2022Price: $200 https://t.co/HiCEcXR2cJ

The titular red hue is seen added upon the vivid red eyelets which are attached to grey drawstring laces. The tongue of the shoes are fashion mostly in white with the open end featuring the iconic Jumpman logo embroidered in red.

The red is used as an accent color but draws attention to itself due to significant branding details and heel tabs. The look is rounded out with multicultural graphics over the outsoles.

One can avail the sneakers via Nike, SNKRS, and select Jordan retailers on December 13, 2022. The shoes will be released in men's sizes at a retail price of $200.

