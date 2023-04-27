Nike Air Jordan 1 KO Low "Bred" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label has continued to produce multiple makeovers and iterations of the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The latest makeover to appear is of the Air Jordan 1 KO sneaker iteration, which will be clad in a "Bred" makeover, which is in a mix of black and red colors.

This year, the Jordan brand is celebrating the "Jordan Year" as a nod to MJ's jersey number. The label is now offering a "Bred" colorway of the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker, which is highly loved by fans.

A release date for the Air Jordan 1 KO Low "Bred" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike,SNKRS app, and select retailers on July 1, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 KO Low "Bred" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 KO Low "Bred" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 KO Low is a low-top version of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The shoe comes constructed out of canvas-based material and is inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 1 High that debuted in 1985 and is alternative option to the otherwise leather-constructed model. Air Jordan 1 KO debuted in 1986 and is called a knock-off, as it can be availed at a lesser cost.

Over the years, it has gained its own cult following and has continued to release in multiple colorways. According to Nike, the original famous silhouette was created because:

"The Jordan 1 inspires admiration among collectors and next-gen fans alike. The Air Jordan 1 is a footwear pioneer—but the OG silhouette isn't too old to learn new tricks. The Air Jordan 1 KO repackages the famous design using a mix of leather and canvas to create a fit that's redesigned for comfort. "

The latest offering to surface of the Air Jordan 1 KO Low model is the popular "Bred" makeover. It's a mix of black and red hue of the entire shoe and has been in continuous rotation ever since the launch of Air Jordan 1 in 1985.

The "Bred" makeover has always reached atleast three-figure reseller prices, so for those looking for a cheaper alternative, the Air Jordan 1 KO Low "Bred" can be a perfect choice.

The latest model's upper base comes constructed out of red canvas base, which is accentuated on the toeboxes. The hue is continued on the heel tabs, tongue tags' "Nike" branding and profile swooshes on both the lateral and medial sides. The heel tabs and profile swooshes come constructed out of red leather material.

The red base contrasts with the black canvas overlays, which take over the rest of the upper. More black details are added on the nylon tongues, tongue tags and Winged Basketball logo on the heels.

The look is finished off with white midsole and red rubber outsoles. The shoe will be released at a retail price of $120 via Nike.

