5 best Air Jordan "Bred" colorways of all time

The Air Jordan "Bred" colorway is one of the most iconic and influential in sneaker history. First used on the original Air Jordan 1 in 1985, the term "Bred" is a nickname for the combination of black and red. The colorway was rumored to be banned by the NBA for violating its uniform policy, which added to its mystique and popularity.

Since then, the "Bred" colorway has been used for various numbered models of the Jordan catalog, creating some of the most coveted and valuable sneakers in the market. If you're a Jordan enthusiast and desire to learn more about the best Bred colorways introduced over the years, scroll down as Sportskeeda has listed five of them.

Air Jordan 1 High "Banned" and four other "Bred" colorways that impressed the sneaker community over the years

1) Air Jordan 1 Low “Bred Toe”

This "Bred Toe" design was inspired by the Air Jordan 1 High "Bred Toe" that was released in 2018, which itself was a variation of the legendary AJ 1 High Bred (black and red) that Michael Jordan wore during his rookie season. The low-top version retains the same color blocking as the high-top, with a white quarter panel, a black forefoot overlay, a red toe box, and a red collar and heel overlay.

The shoe also sports a black Swoosh on the side, a white midsole, and a red outsole. The branding elements include an embroidered Wings logo on the heel, a Jumpman logo on the tongue, and a Nike Air logo on the insole.

The AJ 1 Low bred toe was released on December 8, 2021, and retailed for $100. The shoe is available in men's and women's sizes at select retailers and online platforms.

2) Air Jordan 13 Retro "Bred" (2017)

The Air Jordan 13 was originally released in 1997-1998 and was inspired by a panther's paw. The "Bred" colorway was one of the first to debut. It featured a black leather and mesh upper with red suede accents on the midsole and heel. The sneakers also had a holographic logo on the ankle that resembled a cat's eye.

This highly-coveted "Bred" was re-released in 2017, with minor changes such as a reflective 3M material on the upper and a Jumpman logo on the tongue instead of the original "Jordan". The sneaker originally retailed for $190. These shoes were launched on August 19, 2017, and sold by Nike and Jordan Brand retail chains.

3) Air Jordan 11 Retro "Bred" (2019)

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 11 is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful and elegant sneakers ever created. It made its debut in 1995-1996 when Michael Jordan returned to the NBA after his first retirement. The "Bred" colorway was one of the most memorable, as it was worn by Jordan during his historic 72-10 season and his fourth championship run.

The AJ 11 Retro "Bred" was re-released in 2019, as part of Jordan Brand's annual holiday tradition. The sneakers featured a black patent leather and mesh upper with red accents on the Jumpman logo, heel tab, and outsole. The sneakers also had a white midsole and a carbon fiber shank plate for stability.

This "Bred" originally retailed for $220. These shoes went on sale on December 14, 2019, through Nike's online and offline platforms.

4) Air Jordan 4 Retro "Bred" (2019)

Released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was designed by Tinker Hatfield. It was the first Jordan shoe to feature mesh panels, plastic wings, and visible Air units. The "Bred" colorway was one of the original four colorways, and was also known as the "Black Cement". It was worn by Michael Jordan during his iconic shot over Craig Ehlo in the 1989 playoffs.

The AJ 4 Retro "Bred" was re-released in 2019, as part of the 30th-anniversary celebration of the model. The sneakers featured a black nubuck upper with gray and red accents. The shoes also had a white midsole, a black and red outsole, and the Nike Air branding on their heels for the first time since 1999.

This "Bred" retailed for $200 USD and currently resells for around $350. On May 4, 2019, these shoes were dropped for purchase via the Swoosh's partnering retailers and Jordan Brand sellers.

5) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Banned"

Based on the original Air Jordan 1 that Michael Jordan wore in his rookie season, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Banned" is arguably the most legendary and controversial sneaker of all time. The pair, which featured a black and red leather upper with a white midsole and a red outsole, were allegedly banned by the NBA for violating their uniform policy.

The AJ 1 Retro High OG "Banned" was re-released in 2016, as part of the celebration of the 31st anniversary of the model. The sneakers featured a remastered construction with premium materials and details. The sneaker also had a hidden message on the insole that read "X", referencing the banned status of the shoe.

The "Banned" colorway debuted on September 3, 2016. With a fixed price tag of $160, these sneakers were sold by Nike, the Jordan Brand, and their affiliated sellers.

The AJ "Bred" color scheme is more than just a combination of black and red. It is a symbol of excellence, defiance, and innovation. It is a colorway that has transcended basketball and sneaker culture and has become a part of history. These are our picks for the 5 best Jordan "Bred" colorways of all time.

