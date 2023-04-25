Nike Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Metallic Green" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Michael Jordan's eponymous label under the Beaverton brand Nike has revealed a new makeover of its Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The duo's co-owned Jordan brand is celebrating 2023 as the "Jordan Year" as a nod to MJ's iconic No. 23 jersey.

To celebrate lavishly, the label has provided fans and hardcore sneakerheads with multiple retros and iconic releases. One of the latest to join is the Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Metallic Green" makeover to honor the OG colorway and MJ's love for golf. The latest sneaker is making an appearance after the previous "Purple Smoke," "Palomino," and "Eastside Golf" sneaker collaborations.

A release date for the shoes hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Nike Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Metallic Green" sneakers will be released via Nike, SNKRS and select retailers on April 28, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Metallic Green" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Metallic Green" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In celebration of the "Jordan Year," the label has consistently provided its consumers with vibrant makeovers, especially of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, which kickstarted the Air Jordan sneaker lineage.

The Air Jordan 1 silhouette was first introduced in 1984, and since then, it has become one of the staples of the sneaker industry. The silhouette has been adapted in many versions and iterations including - low-top, mid-top, high-top, elevate and golf.

The silhouette has continued to receive multiple colorways and major attention from both the Jordan label and fans. The shoe can be credited with permanently merging the sports world with fashion. The latest ones celebrates Michael Jordan's love for golf.

Jordan's love for golf has been documented in the past, but his label's continuous efforts to bring golf sneakers further display his passion for the game.

In recent years, the label has created golf models for all signature shoes ranging from AJ1 to AJ37. Following the trend of integrating streetwear sensibility with the world of golf gear, the label is dressing its debut Air Jordan 1 silhouette in green hues. The website introduces the silhouette as follows:

"Feel unbeatable, from the tee box to the final putt. Inspired by one of the most iconic sneakers of all time, the Air Jordan 1 G is an instant classic on the course."

The site gives more details of the sneakers:

"With Air cushioning underfoot, a Wings logo on the heel and an integrated traction pattern to help you power through your swing, it delivers all the clubhouse cool of the original AJ1 — plus everything you need to play 18 holes in comfort."

The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of a mix of leather and mesh materials. The base underlays are constructed out of white smooth leather material, with mesh material added on the lining and tongues.

The contrasting green is accented on winged-basketball, heels, toeboxes and profile swooshes. The look is finished off with white midsoles and green outsoles. The Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Metallic Green" pair is rumored to release on April 28, 2023, for $180.

Poll : 0 votes